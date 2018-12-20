Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Bank America Corp (BAC) by 20.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 101,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 602,198 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.74M, up from 500,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Bank America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 3.54 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – CN RAIL CFO GHISLAIN HOULE SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – CAT SPOKESWOMAN AMY CAMPBELL COMMENTS AT BOFA-ML CONFERENCE; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q-End Nonperforming Assets Ratio 0.72%; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 51.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 896 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 859 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $303,000, down from 1,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $293. About 24,312 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY $75M UPFRONT; 13/04/2018 – Brightwire: Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SHR $5.54

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Management Gru Inc accumulated 1.17 million shares. 23.25 million are held by Apg Asset Nv. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Lc reported 53,787 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Capital World reported 41.12M shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.47% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Amer Century accumulated 19.19 million shares or 0.55% of the stock. Country Club Tru Co Na has 0.08% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mrj owns 112,375 shares for 1.81% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset As reported 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt has 0.67% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 166,182 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation Ny accumulated 204,423 shares or 2.7% of the stock. 23,676 are held by Choate Advsrs. Eaton Vance holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 12.57 million shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP holds 0% or 2,311 shares.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, October 3. Vining Sparks initiated it with “Buy” rating and $3500 target in Monday, April 16 report. Jefferies maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 6. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $2800 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, May 31 by BMO Capital Markets. Atlantic Securities upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, December 21 report. As per Tuesday, April 4, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Friday, January 29 by CLSA. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 12 with “Hold” rating.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $7.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) by 10,648 shares to 67,633 shares, valued at $2.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 373,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,009 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $335.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 10,817 shares to 21,663 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Biogen Idec Inc. had 145 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $305 target. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was downgraded by Leerink Swann on Thursday, March 16 to “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $338.0 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. The rating was initiated by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Tuesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 28 by Bernstein. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 27 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36B for 10.88 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors holds 0.04% or 1,020 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 650,210 shares. Cim Ltd Company accumulated 27,086 shares or 3.5% of the stock. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 15 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 61,843 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 4,130 shares. Psagot House Limited reported 0.12% stake. Smith Salley holds 0.05% or 822 shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel stated it has 21,390 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability reported 6,717 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Ssi Investment Management holds 0.02% or 638 shares. Amp Investors owns 141,112 shares. Cls Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 14 shares.