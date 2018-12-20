Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (SAFT) by 15.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 6,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 49,224 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.41 million, up from 42,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Safety Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.84. About 30,924 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 6.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $192.0M; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Safety Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAFT); 08/03/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $67; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Biogeninc. (BIIB) by 6.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,683 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.56M, down from 71,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Biogeninc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $292.69. About 2.04 million shares traded or 51.53% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen; 07/03/2018 – EMA – PRELIMINARY REVIEW OF EVIDENCE INDICATES IMMUNE REACTIONS OBSERVED IN REPORTED CASES MAY BE LINKED TO USE OF ZINBRYTA; 20/04/2018 – $BIIB $IONS Interesting slide on antisense and gene therapy being “Complementary”, “Combination / sequential”. Will see if Biogen answer any question re $AVXS; 19/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 25; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q EPS $5.54; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY AVONEX REVENUE OF $451 MLN VS $537 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $104.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 72,653 shares to 24,278 shares, valued at $969,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 19,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,161 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $993,570 activity. Berry James had sold 5,130 shares worth $502,843.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold SAFT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.11 million shares or 0.10% less from 12.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 4,793 shares. Principal Financial Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Citadel Ltd Company invested in 2,548 shares or 0% of the stock. Navellier & Assoc Inc owns 5,728 shares. Naples Global Advsr Ltd Liability Com, Florida-based fund reported 14,823 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma stated it has 83,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 17,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Com New York holds 1,042 shares. Davenport Limited Liability holds 28,275 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtn owns 1,242 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Srb Corporation owns 1.54M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 6,639 shares. First Manhattan reported 30,400 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 772 shares.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc, which manages about $679.14 million and $800.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc. by 13,840 shares to 218,115 shares, valued at $17.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown Forman Class B (NYSE:BF.B) by 19,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Nevro Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Columbia Asset holds 0.04% or 460 shares in its portfolio. Northside Capital Management Ltd Liability, a Oregon-based fund reported 852 shares. Fosun Interest accumulated 2,000 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 4,130 shares. 6,853 were accumulated by Fdx Advsr. Court Place Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.95% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Management holds 8,434 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Llc holds 1.69% or 9,035 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% or 1,174 shares. Ims Capital Management reported 108 shares stake. Sarissa Cap Management LP has 36% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0.05% or 8,373 shares. Moreover, Fayez Sarofim & has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Oakworth Incorporated, Alabama-based fund reported 451 shares. Cohen And Steers, a New York-based fund reported 26,628 shares.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $350,000 activity.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36B for 10.87 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.

