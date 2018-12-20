Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3255.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 38,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,933 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.85 million, up from 1,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $318.14. About 793,193 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines chooses GE Aviation engines for new planes; 09/03/2018 – LORD Corporation Wins Biggest Contract In Company’s 94-year History; 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 22/03/2018 – BOEING IS NOT APPEALING CASE AGAINST BOMBARDIER AT U.S. TRADE COURT – SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEEING GROWING MILITARY, FREIGHT DEMAND FOR 767; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING & SIAEC CONFIRMED COMPLETION OF DEALS & PROCESSES NECESSARY TO FULLY ENABLE BAPAS JV; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (THO) by 78.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 35,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $812,000, down from 44,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Thor Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 159,092 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 61.66% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.66% the S&P500.

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc, which manages about $560.67M and $233.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 133,201 shares to 135,401 shares, valued at $10.45 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Purchase: Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Ashland Global, Intellia Therapeutics, Thor Industries, Zogenix, BWX Technologies, and Heidrick & Struggles International â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s The Price I’ll Start Buying Thor Industries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold THO shares while 125 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 1.20% less from 44.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc World Markets Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Susquehanna International Gp Llp has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 106,670 were reported by Parametric Port Assoc Ltd. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 35,545 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 12Th Street Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 302,783 shares. 9,840 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt stated it has 28,349 shares. 21 are owned by Financial Svcs Corporation. Franklin Resources holds 0.02% or 507,173 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 232,994 shares. Country Tru Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 200 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). First Hawaiian Bankshares, Hawaii-based fund reported 10,192 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited invested in 185 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Thor Industries Inc had 45 analyst reports since September 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by Wellington Shields. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $144.0 target in Friday, December 22 report. The stock of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) earned “Hold” rating by Argus Research on Friday, December 8. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 13 by Northcoast. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 15. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, February 8 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup maintained Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) rating on Thursday, October 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $102 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of THO in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Outperform” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, March 8 by Aegis Capital. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report.

Since October 9, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $56,798 activity. ZIEMER JAMES L bought $408,700 worth of stock. Shares for $116,390 were bought by SUWINSKI JAN. $118,340 worth of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was bought by KOSOWSKY J ALLEN.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $632.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 166 shares to 9,667 shares, valued at $19.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 260,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,668 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerg Mkt (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.11% or 14,610 shares in its portfolio. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma holds 54,354 shares or 3.27% of its portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.68% or 211,243 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt holds 1.22% or 23,075 shares in its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associate Ltd Liability reported 7,113 shares. 473,489 were reported by Prudential Pcl. Rampart Management Ltd Liability stated it has 7,076 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity owns 311,383 shares. Cheviot Value Ltd Company reported 2,305 shares stake. Old National Bancorp In reported 14,001 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,348 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 5,252 are held by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. First Personal Finance, North Carolina-based fund reported 746 shares. Highbridge Cap Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, April 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Melius Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $430.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, July 14. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Sunday, February 4 with “Buy”. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 14 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 25 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Thursday, April 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, January 31. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $378.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by UBS.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Boeing Is Propping Up the Dow – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing’s Share Price Crashes – What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Finish Line In Sight For Airbus – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for ATUS, PPDF and BA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing cancels satellite project financed by China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2018.