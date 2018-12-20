Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 24.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.27M, down from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 27.66 million shares traded or 32.48% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 10/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL IS NEARING A $10 BILLION EQUITY RAISE – CNBC, CITING; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N NAMES LUCY PENG AS LAZADA CEO, MAXIMILIAN BITTNER TO ASSUME ROLE OF SENIOR ADVISOR TO ALIBABA -STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 09/04/2018 – Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, on Monday urged Facebook to resolve its data privacy problems, a day before Mark Zuckerberg was due to appear at U.S. congressional hearings

Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10M, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $319.55. About 4.87M shares traded or 15.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation to Buy Six Boeing 787-9 Aircraft From Boeing; 21/03/2018 – Boeing Delivers First 737 MAX 9; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 25/04/2018 – Boeing adds German partners for heavy-lift helicopter battle; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES BURGEONING COMMERCIAL INVESTMENT IN SPACE

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.34 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.63 billion for 24.32 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.60% EPS growth.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, November 26. On Friday, January 29 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, January 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 12. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Thursday, November 30. Zacks upgraded the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, September 1 to “Strong Sell” rating. As per Thursday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Axiom Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 28 with “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by TH Capital on Friday, October 23 to “Buy”.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd (Call) by 100,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $20.75 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan on Friday, July 14 to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 26. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, October 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 1. The company was maintained on Monday, October 30 by Bernstein. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 12. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 27.

Family Firm Inc, which manages about $453.58 million and $275.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,420 shares to 226,274 shares, valued at $17.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,904 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Llc stated it has 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com has 6,132 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Professional Advisory Svcs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,570 shares. Washington Tru Bancorporation holds 24,633 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Green Square Limited Com has 0.15% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 789 are owned by Bouchey Grp. 7,721 are held by Smith Moore And Company. Madison Invest Holdg reported 3,606 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc owns 2,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh stated it has 13,165 shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.66% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,390 shares. 107,825 are owned by Macquarie Gp. Reik And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,000 shares.