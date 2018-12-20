S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 233.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,330 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.50M, up from 3,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $119.79. About 334,206 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 29.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Net $353.7M; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – UNIFOR DELIVERS STRIKE MANDATE TO FCAU SUPPLIER LEAR AJAX; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Core Operating Earnings $1.79B-$1.81; 02/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Lear Corp. factory strike halts car production at Fiat Chrysler’s Brampton assembly plant; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 20.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 3,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,473 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.82M, down from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $109.57. About 175,479 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 24.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.82% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.12 TO $3.16, EST. $3.15; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 03/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $45.88 million for 34.67 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.18% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $373.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,992 shares to 12,564 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnx Resources Corporation.

More notable recent Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc. (BFAM) CEO Stephen Kramer on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bright Horizons Should Enjoy Steady Growth Over Next Couple Of Years – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ (BFAM) CEO Stephen Kramer on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EdTech: Smarter And Smarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2018.

Among 11 analysts covering Bright Horizons (NYSE:BFAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Bright Horizons had 40 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $125 target in Friday, November 2 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 1 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, November 25, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. On Monday, November 9 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by RBC Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) on Friday, September 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 12 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) rating on Friday, November 3. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $100 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BFAM shares while 81 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 54.75 million shares or 1.83% less from 55.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 234,963 shares. Bamco Inc Ny has invested 1.58% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Connable Office accumulated 0.06% or 2,440 shares. 12,071 are held by Principal Grp Inc. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 300 shares. Artemis Invest Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 302,831 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 36,390 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.17% invested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) for 2.22 million shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1,700 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 31,421 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp holds 309,117 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn holds 1.29M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Eqis Management holds 5,084 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 48,668 shares.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $226.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cars.Com Inc by 15,472 shares to 62,084 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,113 shares, and cut its stake in Associated Capital Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 70 investors sold LEA shares while 184 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 54.61 million shares or 1.74% less from 55.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Glob Advsrs Limited Co invested 0.35% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Anchor Bolt Cap LP accumulated 1.95% or 270,210 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corporation invested in 19,609 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northpointe Capital Limited Company stated it has 14,559 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,344 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Holderness Investments reported 2,219 shares. Next Fincl has invested 0.03% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Regal Llc holds 9,819 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Ltd has 0.35% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 8,008 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,400 shares. Invest Advisors owns 6,440 shares. Cwm Lc has 39 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc accumulated 28 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Lear Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Cowen & Co maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) rating on Thursday, October 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $196.0 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. Seaport Global initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 9 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 14. RBC Capital Markets maintained Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) on Thursday, April 28 with “Outperform” rating. Longbow maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22500 target in Friday, April 27 report. The stock of Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 17. Robert W. Baird initiated it with “Neutral” rating and $133 target in Tuesday, October 11 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 3 by Goldman Sachs.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $119,156 activity. Shares for $106,618 were sold by Bott Richard Harold on Friday, November 16.