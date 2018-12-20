Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 3.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 55,594 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.86 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $14.64. About 1.53M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has declined 7.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 20/03/2018 – SHOPONE APPOINTS KEITH L. HORN AND BARRY LEFKOWITZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 1.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp sold 43,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $312.10 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $98.33. About 754,098 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Board Elects Gary Norcross as Chairman; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Mutual invested in 0.12% or 11,026 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0.25% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Penbrook Mgmt Limited holds 2,255 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Honeywell Int invested in 0.75% or 120,500 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 52 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Com holds 0.07% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 17,608 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 73,817 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset has invested 0.09% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). The Pennsylvania-based Cim Mangement has invested 0.33% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Iberiabank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Horizon Invs Lc owns 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 27,047 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability Co reported 2,400 shares. 3.11 million are owned by Bessemer. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 217 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 74 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 23 by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 2. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 9. Jefferies upgraded Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) on Monday, May 9 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt on Monday, October 5. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 26 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, which manages about $262.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hospitality Pptys Tr (NYSE:HPT) by 17,172 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $74.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookline Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 37,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $7.02 million activity. HUGHES KEITH W sold 12,087 shares worth $1.29 million. 1,839 shares were sold by Stallings James B JR, worth $200,304 on Thursday, September 20. HUNT DAVID K also sold $1.91M worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares. JAMES STEPHAN A also sold $2.61M worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) shares.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 16.91% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.36 per share. FIS’s profit will be $520.71 million for 15.46 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.55% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Enables Natixis Payments to Become First French Bank to Connect to New European TIPS Instant Payments System – Business Wire” published on November 27, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “People’s United Bank Chooses Real-Time Lending Solution from FIS and Numerated to Further Enhance and Digitize Its Lending Process – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Named Risk Technology Vendor of the Year – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FIS +2.7% after Q3 adjusted EPS beats; lowers year guidance midpoint – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Brixmor Property Group had 63 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 22. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 18 with “Hold”. Boenning & Scattergood maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 2 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, December 7. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Wednesday, March 2 to “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, December 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 12 by Boenning & Scattergood. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by Boenning & Scattergood. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) on Monday, July 31 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Kimco Or Brixmor – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “4 Reasons I’m Pounding The Table On These 2 Low-Risk, 7+%-Yielding Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “RPT Realty: Best Positioned REIT Within Shopping Centers – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; GameStop Lowers Profit Forecast – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brixmor Property Group: One Step Backward Today For Two Steps Forward Tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on February, 11 after the close. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.52 per share. BRX’s profit will be $143.90M for 7.63 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.