Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 33.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 95,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,005 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.64M, down from 288,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.12% or $7.43 during the last trading session, reaching $74.06. About 38,176 shares traded. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 23.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 71.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 442,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.53M, up from 622,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 28,877 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 21/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR BANDERA AGREES WITH TAM ABOUT LOEWS; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM AGAIN CALLS FOR LOEWS COMMITMENT; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority Unitholders

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,898 shares to 730,721 shares, valued at $57.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors International Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,010 shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi Aventis (NYSE:SNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold L shares while 141 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 192.82 million shares or 0.29% less from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Everence Capital Management holds 0.06% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 6,010 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.08% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 4,579 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 0.14% or 18.91M shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 153,076 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP owns 334,421 shares. Lee Danner And Bass accumulated 330,631 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,750 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 6,256 shares. Moors & Cabot has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Barry Invest Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 5,141 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 24,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Neville Rodie And Shaw has 0.03% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L).

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $245,004 activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J had sold 357 shares worth $17,861. Shares for $109,182 were sold by BERMAN ANN E. The insider HARRIS WALTER L sold 357 shares worth $17,861. The insider DIKER CHARLES M sold $17,857.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.43, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold CVGW shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.84 million shares or 2.15% less from 15.16 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 131,918 shares. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Limited has invested 1.13% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Schwab Charles Inv Management Inc stated it has 0.01% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 5,202 shares. Proshare Limited Co holds 0.05% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) or 70,205 shares. 22,130 were reported by White Pine Lc. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Company invested in 4,633 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Llc reported 24,744 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 494 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Td Asset Mngmt reported 11,400 shares stake. Lord Abbett And Lc reported 289,802 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 0% or 94 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,236 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 657,414 shares.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.79 million activity. Brown Marc Laurence also sold $32,840 worth of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares. VAN DER KAR SCOTT also sold $100,000 worth of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) shares. COLE LECIL E also sold $10.40 million worth of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) on Thursday, September 20.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) by 35,108 shares to 190,284 shares, valued at $13.74 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,372 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).