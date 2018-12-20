Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co Com (ELY) by 7.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 34,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 399,184 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.70 million, down from 433,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Callaway Golf Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 1.26M shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) has risen 13.39% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.77 TO $0.82; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Raises FY View To Sales $1.17B-$1.185B; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 19/04/2018 DJ Callaway Golf Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELY); 09/05/2018 – Russell L. Fleischer Named to Bd of Directors of Callaway Golf Co; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Callaway Golf Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 38,675 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.73M, down from 41,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $763.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $160.89. About 73,737 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 06/03/2018 – lnfinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the lnfinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 12/03/2018 – Apple to Acquire Magazine-Subscription Service Texture–Update; 12/03/2018 – Patently Apple: The U.S. Committee on Foreign Investment Shuts the Door on Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm based on Security Risks; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Spotify enters South African market; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report

Among 17 analysts covering Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Callaway Golf had 55 analyst reports since August 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 4 by Ladenburg Thalmann. As per Tuesday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 4 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by FBR Capital. On Wednesday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, December 27, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Friday, April 27. The stock of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) earned “Sell” rating by Compass Point on Wednesday, December 27. Forward View Consulting downgraded Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) rating on Saturday, August 5. Forward View Consulting has “Hold” rating and $1400 target. The stock of Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) earned “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, June 30.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -420.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.36, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold ELY shares while 87 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 82.14 million shares or 0.17% more from 82.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY). Systematic Financial LP accumulated 37,755 shares. Hennessy Advisors Incorporated owns 231,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 69,172 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 215,244 shares. 8 were reported by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Fmr Lc has 3.78 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Mngmt Limited Com reported 414,445 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Jennison Associates Ltd Company holds 0% or 23,301 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 3,081 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 10,025 shares. Principal Financial Inc invested in 0.02% or 792,838 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 143,839 shares. Northern Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS had sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, October 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Friday, September 11. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, August 11 by Jefferies. Brean Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, September 11. Brean Capital has “Buy” rating and $170 target. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform.” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, October 26. As per Wednesday, January 27, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by CLSA on Wednesday, April 27 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 28.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.49 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 2.54% or 44,410 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gp Ltd Co owns 0.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,645 shares. 17,930 were accumulated by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc. Bangor Bank & Trust owns 0.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,263 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited Com accumulated 85,938 shares or 3.55% of the stock. Iowa Commercial Bank has 3.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 37,512 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 36,350 shares. Greatmark Inv Prns holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 83,333 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.12 million shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny accumulated 0.62% or 21,935 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Co reported 5.51% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.1% or 42,996 shares. Contrarius Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwich Wealth Management has 2.73% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 69,372 shares. Stelac Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,435 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio.