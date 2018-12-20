Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Company (CPB) by 38.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 57,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,237 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.63 million, up from 150,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 2.48 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has declined 23.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 21/03/2018 – Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N SAYS KEITH R. MCLOUGHLIN APPOINTED INTERIM CEO; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Posts $619M 3Q Impairment Charges Related to Campbell Fresh; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Company Announces CEO Transition Plan; 21/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO CPB.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $31 FROM $46; 05/04/2018 – Campbell Announces Strategic Reorganization; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Review Will Take Several Months to Complete; 18/05/2018 – After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their future profitability, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (corrected)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 17.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 28,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,504 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, down from 159,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.49. About 127.75 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $122.51 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 16/04/2018 – G&W Electric Collaborates with GE on New Integrated Recloser Relay for Distribution Automation Solutions to Improve Network Reliability; 23/05/2018 – GE Sinks Most Since 2009 as CEO Can’t Ease Power, Dividend Fears; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 09/05/2018 – Albania gets EU grant for railway line to port, airport; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 25/04/2018 – FTC: 20181052: The Veritas Capital Fund VI, L.P.; General Electric Company

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, November 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Tigress Financial maintained the shares of GE in report on Thursday, December 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, September 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, April 11. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28 target in Monday, October 23 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 12 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, October 23. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, October 24. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Monday, October 9.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.40 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, November 6. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of stock or 60,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Forte Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv holds 0.17% or 42,550 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 7.93M are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank reported 0.94% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Charter Trust accumulated 862,984 shares. Rfg Advisory Group Limited Liability, Alabama-based fund reported 31,298 shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc has invested 0.51% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Acadian Asset Limited reported 0% stake. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.66M shares. At Bancorporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Capital City Company Fl invested in 0.08% or 17,397 shares. Destination Wealth Management accumulated 1,516 shares. Ims Capital has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 70,165 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora accumulated 28,187 shares.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65B and $809.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 52,429 shares to 101,500 shares, valued at $1.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Among 18 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 8 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 6% are positive. Campbell Soup had 72 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sector Perform” rating on Friday, September 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, September 2 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, April 25 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, September 1 by Credit Suisse. Argus Research downgraded Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) on Monday, September 19 to “Hold” rating. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 15. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, September 1 by RBC Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, August 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 11 by Piper Jaffray.

Since September 30, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $200,037 activity.

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $301.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8,052 shares to 69,856 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) by 12,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,335 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works (NYSE:AWK).