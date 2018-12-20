Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 8.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 453,823 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.35M, down from 497,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.36% or $4.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 738,026 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 31.30% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.30% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 31/05/2018 – CDW HOLDING LTD CDWH.Sl – YOSHIKAWA MAKOTO APPOINTED CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 29.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 37,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 89,109 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99 million, down from 126,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 44.70 million shares traded or 12.93% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – AT&T court fight with the US Justice Department heads into closing arguments; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: LOWER TAXES WILL START `VIRTUOUS’ CYCLE FOR GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 3x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 08/05/2018 – AT&T at MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summit May 15; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.98 per share. CDW’s profit will be $172.48 million for 17.33 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.01% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. CDW had 41 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 24 sales for $22.34 million activity. Richards Thomas E had sold 16,216 shares worth $1.48M on Wednesday, December 12. On Monday, November 5 the insider ECKROTE DOUGLAS E sold $876,910. The insider LEAHY CHRISTINE A sold 6,111 shares worth $531,296. ROTHER CHRISTINA V. also sold $350,520 worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Monday, September 10. CORLEY CHRISTINA M had sold 14,900 shares worth $1.37M on Wednesday, December 12. 2,421 shares were sold by KULEVICH FREDERICK J., worth $216,074 on Monday, November 12.

Investors sentiment is 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 21 investors sold CDW shares while 159 reduced holdings. only 69 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 130.75 million shares or 1.36% less from 132.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Korea has 0.01% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). 44,145 are owned by Regions Fin Corporation. Mirae Asset Invs Limited holds 0% or 3,457 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP holds 33,621 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 101,421 shares. 34 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability. Fjarde Ap holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 51,693 shares. Hartford Invest invested in 0.01% or 2,563 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt stated it has 3,145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mgmt reported 40,370 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Co owns 11,498 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) or 2,272 shares. Castleark Limited Liability Corp holds 0.73% or 284,669 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,728 shares. The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,960 shares to 279,309 shares, valued at $38.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Cmnty Bks Blairsvle G (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 14,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Among 37 analysts covering AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. AT&T Inc. had 101 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $453.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 5,845 shares to 72,917 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 96,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 712,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.45 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 176,648 were accumulated by Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt. Headinvest Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Minnesota-based Stonebridge Capital Advisors has invested 0.66% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Salient Lta holds 96,133 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Claar Advsrs Lc stated it has 162,967 shares or 2.51% of all its holdings. Grimes & has 35,433 shares. Monarch Incorporated accumulated 1.05% or 86,534 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Company Dc owns 48,626 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Wellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 15.19 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Accredited Invsts has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Ann Bankshares stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Johnson Counsel has 1.16M shares. Whittier owns 440,193 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 3.08 million shares.