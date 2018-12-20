Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (CCF) by 2.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 2,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,416 shares of the building products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.25M, down from 113,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Chase Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $99. About 233 shares traded. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 14.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – CHASE CORP QTRLY GAPP REVENUE OF $65.88 MLN, UP $8.57 MLN, OR 15%, FROM $57.31 MLN

Berkshire Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 3.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Berkshire Asset Management Llc bought 16,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 507,054 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.65 million, up from 490,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Berkshire Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 1.61M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.79% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.79% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO PAY PLAN SAID TO PLACE ITS INTERESTS OVER CLIENTS’; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Net $5.94B; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 12/04/2018 – Teacher’s Union Gives Wells Fargo An Ultimatum On Guns — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$44 FROM C$43; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk-Management Claims With Regulators; 27/03/2018 – Elizabeth Warren wants to grill likely New York Fed president on Wells Fargo oversight; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning

Since July 6, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $2.37 million activity. 100 shares valued at $13,076 were sold by GACK LEWIS P on Monday, August 27. Feroldi Kenneth James sold $110,850 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. CHASE ADAM had sold 6,965 shares worth $859,829 on Monday, August 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold CCF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.97 million shares or 0.21% more from 5.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 4,394 shares. Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 13,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,000 shares. Citigroup invested in 1,855 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 35,969 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 29,705 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.03% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Opus Cap Group Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Pnc Gru invested in 3,504 shares. Moreover, Wilen Mngmt Corporation has 8.88% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Bragg Fincl Advsr Inc has invested 0.07% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). First Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 3,868 shares.

More notable recent Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Revolutionizing Healthcare’s Greatest Burden-V.CVM – Stockhouse” on April 18, 2018, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Grupo Supervielle SA Reports 3Q18 Consolidated Results – Stockhouse” published on November 15, 2018, Crainscleveland.com published: “Interim CFO of Sifco Industries named to the job on a permanent basis – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on August 10, 2018. More interesting news about Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were released by: Crainscleveland.com and their article: “Regulators clear way for the nearly $200 million acquisition of Gas Natural Inc. – Crain’s Cleveland Business” published on August 02, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Actinium Pharmaceuticals Issues Letter to Investors Providing Company Update and Outlook for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Berkshire Asset Management Llc, which manages about $867.20 million and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 4,511 shares to 11,505 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 41,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,261 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former restaurant owner sues Wells Fargo over home loan modification – Sacramento Business Journal” on November 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: NRG Energy, Zoetis and Wells Fargo – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dozens of banks have exposure to GE’s $41B in credit lines – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells Fargo can’t grow until problems fixed, Fed’s Powell says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “CNBC Transcript: Wells Fargo (NYSE: $WFC) CEO Tim Sloan Speaks With CNBC’s Wilfred Frost Today On CNBC’s “squawk On The Street” – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.87 million activity.

Among 39 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC), 18 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Wells Fargo & Company had 158 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 10, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Wednesday, January 20 by Susquehanna. Vetr upgraded the shares of WFC in report on Wednesday, September 2 to “Strong-Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) rating on Friday, January 12. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $62.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 22 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by Sandler O’Neill. The company was maintained on Friday, August 11 by Jefferies. Sandler O’Neill maintained Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on Friday, April 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 4 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 55 investors sold WFC shares while 664 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 432 raised stakes. 3.46 billion shares or 3.93% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal London Asset Ltd accumulated 2.08 million shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.32% or 17,293 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Group Limited Liability holds 84,232 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 53,353 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company. Boltwood Cap has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Jabre Capital Partners Sa owns 110,000 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brighton Jones Limited Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foyston Gordon Payne Incorporated has invested 2.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Orca Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Nbt Retail Bank N A New York reported 1.05% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) accumulated 0.1% or 1,968 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt invested in 146,669 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Moreover, Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,502 shares.