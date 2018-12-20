Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 21.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 4,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,427 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, down from 20,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 657,451 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 5.41% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 Check Point Software Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (GFED) by 17.92% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 20,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,215 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.74M, down from 113,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.11. About 676 shares traded. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) has risen 8.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GFED News: 22/05/2018 – ITAFOS ANNOUNCES US$165 MILLION CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT; 23/03/2018 – STERLING GUARANTY & FINANCE LTD STGF.BO – TO CONSIDER CONTINUATION IN BUSINESS OF NBFC; 24/04/2018 – “Fake” Gold Coin Is Actually Worth Millions, According to Numismatic Guaranty Corporation; 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST BANK PLC GUARANT.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 200.24 BLN NAIRA VS 165.14 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 Dept Insur (AZ): Notice of Public Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Arizona Property and Casualty Insurance Guaranty Fun; 10/04/2018 – OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS ON APRIL 10, CO & UNITS ENTERED INTO A SENIOR SECURED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Triad Guaranty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGICQ); 14/03/2018 – GUARANTY TRUST FY NET INCOME 170.5B NAIRA; 07/05/2018 – ALLIQUA BIOMEDICAL SAYS ON MAY 7,IN RELATION TO COMPLETION OF ASSET SALE, CO TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT & GUARANTY DATED MAY 29, 2015 – SEC FILING

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $232.77 million for 17.30 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.25% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 7,361 shares to 28,175 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Among 35 analysts covering Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 28 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. had 92 analyst reports since September 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $105 target in Thursday, July 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 11 by Evercore. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by Cowen & Co. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, July 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 31 by Jefferies. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Monday, January 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $204.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 16,840 shares to 21,006 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp Class by 41,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Among 2 analysts covering Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had 3 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 7, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 44.74% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.38 per share. GFED’s profit will be $2.45M for 9.14 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 3.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 1 investors sold GFED shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 2.45 million shares or 106.26% more from 1.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgeway Capital has 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 20,856 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 549 shares. Ejf Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 197,990 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0% or 17,728 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Vanguard stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Zpr Investment Mngmt reported 18,447 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1,688 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED). Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) for 11,048 shares. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 101 shares.