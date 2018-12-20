Zazove Associates Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (CCO) by 23.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zazove Associates Llc bought 68,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.47% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 365,671 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18 million, up from 296,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zazove Associates Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 159,264 shares traded or 20.04% up from the average. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has risen 28.57% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 15/03/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Did Not Commence Chapter 11 Proceedings; 11/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Sees 1Q Loss $128M; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL RECOGNIZES $855.6M LOSS ON IHEART CHAPTER 11; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had $153.2M of Cash at March 31; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Had Been Delayed in Filing From 10-Q; 12/04/2018 – DIöS EXPANDS EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT WITH MIA FORSGREN, CCO; 03/04/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC – WILL BE DELAYED IN FILING ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 13/03/2018 – Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising & OUTFRONT Media – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS IN REGULATORY FILING

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 45.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 79,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 252,432 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.28M, up from 173,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 3,647 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. Shares for $1.20 million were sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Tan Irving had sold 28,000 shares worth $1.36 million on Monday, December 3. 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles on Monday, September 17. $3.00M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by Goeckeler David. CHANDLER MARK D sold $196,324 worth of stock. The insider BHATT PRAT sold $1.52 million.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5,975 shares to 29,075 shares, valued at $2.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,569 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Zazove Associates Llc, which manages about $5.11B and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (Prn) by 8.54 million shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $16.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Systems Inc. (Prn) by 1.77M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.54M shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.56 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 6 investors sold CCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 31.35 million shares or 0.74% more from 31.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.