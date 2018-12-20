Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 32.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 30,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.62 million, down from 95,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 35.81 million shares traded or 87.24% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 26/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Operations, Technology Head Callahan to Leave Bank; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (CCMP) by 62.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.02 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Cabot Microelectronics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 176,880 shares traded. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) has risen 3.62% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CCMP News: 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cabot Microelectronics, Mid-America Apartment Communities, Hovnanian Enter; 05/03/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION DOUBLES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 09/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATING POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS CCMP TRANSACTIONS; 23/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Trades Down After Lowering Production Guidance, Deferring Drilling; 30/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 7; 08/05/2018 – Encore Capital to Buy the Remaining Interest in Cabot Credit From Existing Hldrs Including J.C. Flowers; 19/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cabot, lfis are said in talks to buy Italy debt collector FBS – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Cabot Micro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORP – EXPECTS GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE BETWEEN $148 MLN AND $153 MLN

Among 7 analysts covering Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cabot Microelectronics had 19 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, January 26. Seaport Global maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 19 by Needham. Needham maintained Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 27 by Needham. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 27 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 11 by Citigroup. Zacks upgraded the shares of CCMP in report on Friday, August 14 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 29 by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, January 25 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.09 million activity. Naman Ananth sold $2.58M worth of stock.

More notable recent Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Midwest Bancorp, Cabot Microelectronics and Sabre – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (CCMP) CEO David Li on Acquisition of KMG Chemicals (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Is on the Brink of a Bear Market – Bloomberg” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 19 investors sold CCMP shares while 73 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 23.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Virtu Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 2,940 shares. Bancorp Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sei Invests reported 0.01% stake. Citadel Limited has 61,203 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 500 shares. 73 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company. M&T Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.04% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) or 7,997 shares. Mckinley Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Sg Americas Securities Llc owns 0.01% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 9,285 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.03% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Rudman Errol M owns 39,000 shares. Moreover, Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) for 4,296 shares.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $34,605 activity.

Among 40 analysts covering Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C), 24 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Citigroup Inc. had 132 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 21 by Evercore. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 13 by Nomura. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, October 26 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 17 by Vertical Group. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 17. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, October 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperformer” rating on Monday, July 16 by Oppenheimer.

Pictet North America Advisors Sa, which manages about $2.65B and $754.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 6,342 shares to 36,466 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV).

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 52 investors sold C shares while 470 reduced holdings. only 122 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 1.80 billion shares or 3.35% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.23 million shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 8,972 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The United Kingdom-based Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp has invested 5.88% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Polaris Greystone Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 514 shares or 0% of the stock. Pension Serv stated it has 0.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackenzie Fin invested in 4.41M shares. Covington reported 206,967 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Gm Advisory holds 0.12% or 5,232 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 337,721 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Plante Moran Advsrs Limited Liability Company, Michigan-based fund reported 1,036 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Limited holds 0.04% or 8,577 shares. Chilton Investment Lc has 3.42% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation owns 0.53% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.08 million shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.92 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Citigroup Shares Are Down 5% Thursday – Motley Fool” on December 06, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dan Nathan Gives Update On His Winning Citigroup Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Dan Nathan’s Citigroup Options Trade (NYSE:C) – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Banking Roundup: Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldmanâ€¦ Court OKs $480M Wells Fargo settlement – New York Business Journal” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citi Getting No Love As Macro Risks Mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.