Crow Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 58.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crow Point Partners Llc sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,672 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $389,000, down from 11,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crow Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $91.51. About 9.36M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature; 19/04/2018 – P&G – “OTC JV WITH TEVA DELIVERED DISPROPORTIONATE TOP AND BOTTOM-LINE GROWTH”; 05/04/2018 – PG FOILS LTD PGFL.BO – THERE WAS FIRE ACCIDENT IN FACTORY STORE OF PLANT OF CO SITUATED AT PIPALIA KALAN, DISTRICT, RAJASTHAN; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 26/04/2018 – New Clearblue® Study Finds Increased Chance of Pregnancy from Sex Two Days Before Ovulation; 19/04/2018 – P&G – ESTIMATES ALL-IN SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY THREE PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 10.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 867,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.77M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $557.53M, down from 8.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.69. About 29.83M shares traded or 55.96% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 23.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.89% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 03/05/2018 – MLB Trade Rumors: Things are not going well for the #Mets at Citi Field today, but at least they got good news on Jacob deGrom; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP GLOBAL SAYS AENA SME SA AENA.MC STAKE PLACED ON BEHALF OF TCI LUXEMBOURG AND TALOS CAPITAL DESIGNATED ACTIVITY COMPANY

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 15,753 shares to 49,353 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 324,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,821 shares, and has risen its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 28.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.28 per share. C’s profit will be $4.03B for 7.98 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.17% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.91 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

