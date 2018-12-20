Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Novartis Ag (NVS) by 0.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 229,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 44.36M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.82 billion, up from 44.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Novartis Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $195.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84.13. About 5.79M shares traded or 108.12% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 4.85% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 04/04/2018 – STOURNARAS ASKS FOR NOVARTIS CASE WITNESSES TO BE PROSECUTED; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS LOOKING AT ”ALL OPTIONS” FOR SANDOZ GENERICS IN THE UNITED STATES; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: FDA Approval Expands Indication for Tasigna; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Demonstrated an Overall Response Rate of 50%; 13/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 203255 Company: NOVARTIS PHARMS CORP; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS NAMED TSAI HEAD OF GLOBAL DRUG DEVELOPMENT, CMO; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) by 27.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 36,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 95,105 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.37 million, down from 131,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Comcast Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 17.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Comcast Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMCSA); 07/05/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O FILES FORMAL NOTIFICATION TO EUROPEAN COMMISSION OF ITS INTENTION TO BUY SKY SKYB.L -REGULATORY; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 09/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Michael Cohen Used #Trump Organization Email in #StormyDaniels ArrangementsMore via @S_Fitzpatrick &; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – WERE UNABLE TO ESTABLISH ANY THAT OF THOSE INTERVIEWED KNEW THAT LAUER HAD ENGAGED IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY WITH OTHER EMPLOYEES; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Senate votes Wednesday on effort to reinstate ‘net neutrality’ rules; 25/04/2018 – Comcast beats on earnings

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, July 27. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, January 13. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 30 with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was downgraded by Instinet. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 4 by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, November 17 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, June 13. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 4. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 6 with “Buy”.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. BACON KENNETH J also sold $282,799 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Monday, December 10.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 13.93 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $256.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings I by 23,815 shares to 164,630 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 7,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Kkr & Co Inc Ser A 6.75.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Counsel accumulated 0.89% or 1.13M shares. Zimmer Ptnrs Lp reported 1.74M shares stake. Park Avenue Limited Liability stated it has 29,058 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And stated it has 22.98M shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Qci Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Smithfield accumulated 48,121 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Incorporated Nc owns 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 8,581 shares. Parsec Financial holds 0.68% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 304,886 shares. D E Shaw & Company reported 370,256 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Grimes And Inc has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 24.00M are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Hartford Investment owns 605,873 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 15,554 shares. Twin Tree Lp owns 60,867 shares. Telos Capital Mngmt stated it has 7,180 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Novartis Ag had 44 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, December 6, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. As per Monday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 11. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. Argus Research initiated the shares of NVS in report on Tuesday, April 5 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 25 to “Sell”. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Leerink Swann. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, December 11. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Wednesday, January 11.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $130.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 77,050 shares to 9.02M shares, valued at $508.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 71,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10M shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

