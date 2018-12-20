Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Common (JNJ) by 22.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 61,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 214,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.63 million, down from 275,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.61. About 21.23M shares traded or 131.85% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 21.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 6.55M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $232.02M, down from 8.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 32.34M shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast challenges Murdoch’s Fox with £22bn Sky bid; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 07/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE TOMORROW: White House National Trade Council Director Peter Navarro joins @MeetThePress with @ChuckTodd; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 02/04/2018 – Elwyn Empowers Nationwide Technology Network with Comcast Business Ethernet, Internet and Phone; 25/04/2018 – Comcast has been focusing on its high-speed internet and filmmaking businesses as cord-cutting continues to weigh on its legacy cable division; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, October 2. The stock has “Sell” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, January 23. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 13 report. On Monday, October 22 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 14 by S&P Research. Goldman Sachs maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 20. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $114 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, July 21. The firm earned “Strong-Buy” rating on Monday, August 31 by Vetr. The stock has “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 25. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Deutsche Bank.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.36 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 224,298 are owned by Cumberland Ltd. Brown Brothers Harriman has 305,325 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has invested 0.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Selway Asset Mngmt accumulated 15,780 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 4.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,493 shares. 30,343 are held by Guardian. Reaves W H holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,400 shares. Cwm Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Morgan Stanley invested in 0.79% or 22.92 million shares. Eastern Financial Bank has 1.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Independent Investors Inc has invested 4.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corp has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 62,747 shares. Joel Isaacson And Company Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 44,631 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated has invested 0.26% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mar Vista Prtnrs Llc invested in 508,317 shares or 2.07% of the stock.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate (CSJ) by 746,870 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $64.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Consumer Discretionary Etf (XLY) by 6,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 373,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Common (NYSE:V).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 sales for $79.44 million activity. MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050 worth of stock or 748 shares. Fasolo Peter sold 166,695 shares worth $24.41M. 8,441 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $1.23M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. Shares for $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16. 40,000 shares valued at $5.77 million were sold by Duato Joaquin on Wednesday, November 7. Shares for $133,910 were bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82 billion for 14.19 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. The insider BLOCK ARTHUR R sold $228,775.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 28. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, October 27. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 19 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Neutral” rating by Instinet on Thursday, January 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research given on Tuesday, September 27. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, February 5. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Buy” rating by Wunderlich on Wednesday, September 16. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, June 13 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, January 25.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,635 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $250.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 1.37 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Davenport owns 1.16 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Sequoia Finance Advisors Ltd has 0.04% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 10,129 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc has 1,684 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Afam Cap holds 249,810 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D holds 30,100 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 53,068 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt LP has 22,838 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 0.09% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 536,413 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.35% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Capital Invsts holds 122.68M shares. Stifel Fin holds 2.28M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. First Fincl Corp In holds 7,254 shares. Boston Rech Mngmt holds 1.48% or 91,365 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).