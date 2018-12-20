Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Prn) (CMCSA) by 33.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 72,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.57M, down from 109,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 32.34 million shares traded or 35.00% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q NBCUniversal Adjusted Ebitda $2.285B; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 05/03/2018 FRIES: COMCAST BID FOR SKY A TACTICAL MOVE; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – INVESTIGATION TEAM FOUND CREDIBLE STATEMENTS OF NBC NEWS AND TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP THAT THEY DID NOT KNOW ABOUT LAUER’S BEHAVIOR; 30/05/2018 – Comcast’s Xfinity X1 Customers Can Order Tickets for ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ From Their Remote While Watching Trailer; 03/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: BREAKING: NBC News corrects its story, says Michael Cohen was NOT actually wiretapped; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 10.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 10,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 104,037 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.66M, up from 93,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $91.76. About 10.83M shares traded or 0.89% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security Wins Three Awards in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 17/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Rating On Riftstone Trust Series 2015-1 PG; 19/04/2018 – Jeanne Whalen: SCOOP: P&G to spend $4.2 bn to buy German Merck’s consumer-health unit, which sells vitamins & other OTC items; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S ON MERCK KGAA DEAL

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. 38,335 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $3.58 million. On Wednesday, November 28 TASTAD CAROLYN M sold $1.83 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 19,791 shares. Shares for $1.50M were sold by Tassel Loic. Posada Juan Fernando sold 3,080 shares worth $252,509. Schomburger Jeffrey K had sold 47,748 shares worth $4.39M on Friday, November 9. The insider Fish Kathleen B sold 599 shares worth $50,004.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lee Danner Bass has 147,270 shares. Agf Invests Incorporated holds 0.27% or 317,501 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.71% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gould Asset Limited Com Ca accumulated 9,961 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il reported 745,967 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton invested in 5,098 shares. Prentiss Smith holds 33,042 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. 187,879 are held by Wade G W And. Wespac Advisors Lc invested in 0.3% or 6,193 shares. 22,174 were reported by Sol. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 15,326 shares stake. Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chicago Equity Prns Lc accumulated 17,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.12% or 1,502 shares in its portfolio. Wealthfront stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Lynch & Associates, which manages about $302.80 million and $296.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 15,299 shares to 46,734 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,607 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, August 1 report. As per Monday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. Vetr upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 25 report. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, March 30 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Monday, March 21. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $82 target. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 30 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Tuesday, September 8 to “Buy”. Citigroup initiated The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Tuesday, November 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Bank of America.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Procter & Gamble (PG) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Stock Charts Going Into 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Investorplace.com” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “8 Safe Stocks to Buy as Wall Street Goes Defensive – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, August 4. On Wednesday, November 11 the stock rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Neutral”. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 27. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, September 24 to “Neutral”. Macquarie Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, January 4 report. On Tuesday, September 29 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral”. Macquarie Research maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Moffett Nathanson. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, August 14. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, January 24 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset reported 611,002 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.43% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lmr Ptnrs Llp owns 10,745 shares. Jones Lllp stated it has 215,030 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benchmark Cap Advsr owns 22,775 shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks accumulated 16,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24,664 shares. Taconic Advsr LP holds 2.2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 375,000 shares. 12,091 are held by Evergreen Cap Limited. B Riley Wealth holds 0.08% or 9,593 shares. Nelson Roberts Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 6,393 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Park Natl Oh owns 58,663 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 2.89 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 1.12% or 438,000 shares in its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 890,870 shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Comcast, Avnet, NIKE, Helios and Matheson Analytics, Quest Diagnostics, and Nevsun Resources â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 18, 2018 : MSFT, CSCO, CMCSA, T, FCX, V, KEY, GPK, FE, MU, AMD, INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Fool.com published: “How Big of a Threat Are Cable Companies to Wireless Carriers? – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Save Us, Amazon – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Could Lose 20% of Its Top Content as Soon as 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. BLOCK ARTHUR R had sold 6,448 shares worth $228,775.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 26.53% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $2.82B for 14.19 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.62% negative EPS growth.