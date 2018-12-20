Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Conoco Philips Corp (COP) by 67.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc sold 77,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,247 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.88 million, down from 114,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conoco Philips Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 982,239 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 07/05/2018 – To enforce a $2 billion arbitration award, ConocoPhillips is taking over PDVSA’s assets; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS: ALL SIX WELLS PLUS A SIDETRACK ENCOUNTERED OIL; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Offer Price of $54/Share Is About 17.9 % Lower Than $65.79 Closing Share Price on April 20; 07/05/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: 3 Willow Appraisal Wells Support Estimate of Recoverable Resource Potential of at Least 300M Barrels of Oil; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc Com (EIG) by 11.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 12,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,791 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.47M, up from 108,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 32,543 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 11.40% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, July 26 Nelson John P sold $344,710 worth of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 7,698 shares. $106,596 worth of stock was sold by Festa Stephen V on Friday, September 14.

Among 4 analysts covering Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Employers Holdings had 4 analyst reports since December 2, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 26 by SunTrust. Macquarie Research downgraded Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) on Friday, December 2 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Boenning & Scattergood given on Tuesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold EIG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 25.62 million shares or 0.72% more from 25.44 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 96,935 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 25,163 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp holds 15,555 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bessemer stated it has 0.01% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 6,338 shares. Indexiq Advsr Lc holds 56,199 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York invested in 0% or 2,256 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Kistler reported 0% stake. 56,400 are held by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 356,149 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 861,441 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc has invested 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) by 6,159 shares to 83,933 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 11,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,809 shares, and cut its stake in Rocky Brands Inc Com (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $20.77 million activity. Wallette Don E Jr. sold $4.27 million worth of stock. KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold $3.62M worth of stock. Lance Ryan Michael also sold $11.54M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares.

Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $829.10 million and $496.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hlth Care Ppty Investors Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 30,575 shares to 100,113 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 27,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 9. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 19 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, November 9. The company was maintained on Friday, July 14 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $65 target in Monday, October 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 22 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 24 with “Buy”. Jefferies maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital given on Monday, April 9.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.58 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.