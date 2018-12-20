Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 14.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 5,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,562 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.68 million, up from 41,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $60.48. About 321,795 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 23/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $1.75B OF DE; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER; 30/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Does Not Endorse Baker Mills’ Unsolicited Mini-Tender Offer; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (MTN) by 2.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 1,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.21 million, down from 52,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Vail Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $219.64. About 11,551 shares traded. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has risen 3.98% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MTN News: 19/03/2018 – EverBank Offers Sports Enthusiasts Chance to Win a Trip to the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, Colorado; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Season-to-date Dining Rev Was Down 1.4%; 08/03/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO VAIL RESORTS IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $357 MILLION AND $391 MILLION IN FISCAL 2018; 28/04/2018 – Places like Vail, Colorado and far-flung international destinations in Thailand and Iceland are also joining the push; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS – SEASON-TO-DATE SKI SCHOOL REVENUE WAS UP 3.4% AND DINING REVENUE WAS DOWN 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Vail Resorts Reports Certain Ski Season Metrics for the Season-to-Date Period Ended April 15, 2018; 26/03/2018 – CDOT: Closures Continue Through Monday on Westbound I-70 at Vail Pass for Road Repairs; 03/05/2018 – RadioResource: Vail Gets Waiver for May 2 Wireless Emergency Alert Test; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS REPORTS CERTAIN SKI SEASON METRICS FOR SEASON-TO-DATE PERIOD ENDED APRIL 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – VAIL RESORTS INC – SEASON-TO-DATE TOTAL LIFT TICKET REVENUE AT COMPANY’S NORTH AMERICAN MOUNTAIN RESORTS, WAS UP 3.7%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Foundation Res Management has 5.36% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Moreover, Cetera Advisors has 0.08% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Yhb Invest Advsr owns 0.14% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 11,714 shares. Monetary Mgmt has 0.16% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 5,554 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 70,066 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co Inc accumulated 7,684 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Llc holds 0.25% or 4,246 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt invested in 119,095 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 58,253 shares. Srb Corp stated it has 0.06% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne reported 25,493 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Guardian invested 0.32% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 1.74M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sg Americas Lc stated it has 0.29% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $20.77 million activity. Lance Ryan Michael sold 160,064 shares worth $11.54 million. 59,432 shares were sold by Wallette Don E Jr., worth $4.27 million. On Monday, September 10 the insider Schwarz Glenda Mae sold $1.34M.

Among 28 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 118 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, February 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 11 by JP Morgan. As per Monday, December 11, the company rating was initiated by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Societe Generale to “Hold” on Thursday, February 4. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, January 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 18. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Edward Jones to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Thursday, April 21 to “Underperform”. Jefferies maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Tuesday, August 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK) by 21,357 shares to 23,598 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) by 28,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,824 shares, and cut its stake in Google Inc.

Among 17 analysts covering Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Vail Resorts Inc. had 49 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 10 by Janney Capital. The stock of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, January 12 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, June 11. On Tuesday, December 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 5 with “Buy”. JMP Securities downgraded Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) on Tuesday, December 8 to “Market Perform” rating. M Partners maintained the shares of MTN in report on Friday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) on Tuesday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 10 by Bank of America. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 28.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.00 million activity. $101,835 worth of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) was sold by Vaughn Peter A. $512,203 worth of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares were sold by SORTE JOHN F.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $551.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 11,204 shares to 274,203 shares, valued at $16.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstservice Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 25 investors sold MTN shares while 109 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.02% more from 36.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 0.02% or 670 shares. Moreover, Lyons Wealth Mgmt Lc has 1.21% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 2,215 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 0% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 19,346 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 0% or 841 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 212,931 shares stake. (D B A Uas Asset Management) has 1,000 shares. 80 are held by First Personal Services. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 223 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co owns 0.14% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 11,936 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Numerixs Investment Technology Inc stated it has 1,400 shares. Putnam Investments Lc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Daiwa Secs Group reported 0.01% stake.