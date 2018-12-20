Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 19.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 6,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,546 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.51 million, down from 31,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.88. About 2.44 million shares traded or 12.46% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 13.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Constellation Brands at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Company (GHM) by 57.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 3,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,125 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.29M, up from 5,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 20,066 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has risen 25.12% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 23/03/2018 – Robert Graham to Highlight Women’s Wear; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – ON MARCH 22, NICOL G. GRAHAM, CFO, NOTIFIED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – VP Graham Gifts 177 Of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp/OH; 06/03/2018 – Barneys New York Announces Mantle, a Virtual Reality Experience in Partnership with Martha Graham Dance Company and Samsung; 06/03/2018 – MARSDEN MARITIME HOLDINGS LTD MMH.NZ – CEO GRAHAM WALLACE HAS ADVISED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO LEAVE CO; 22/03/2018 – NOAA: Kenneth Graham selected as director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center; 25/05/2018 – In the Dance Lab With Martha Graham; 31/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 1km WSW of Florence-Graham, CA; 27/05/2018 – CONTACT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF CHIEF FINL OFFICER GRAHAM COCKROFT

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $307.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH) by 3,209 shares to 10,194 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since October 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $68.05 million activity. $33.79 million worth of stock was sold by SANDS ROBERT on Friday, October 19. On Friday, October 19 the insider Kane Thomas Michael sold $989,106.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on January, 4. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 2.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $2 per share. STZ’s profit will be $388.53 million for 20.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.87 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.20, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 74 investors sold STZ shares while 256 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 133.03 million shares or 1.81% less from 135.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman Co invested in 503 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 210 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp reported 15,717 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wright Investors Service has 3,208 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Axel Capital Management Ltd owns 32,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 16,350 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,838 shares. Graham Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hanson Doremus Inv owns 100 shares. Registered Inv Advisor owns 5,030 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Kepos Cap LP invested in 2.16% or 195,530 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Vident Inv Advisory Lc holds 0.04% or 4,755 shares.

Among 25 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 14 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Constellation Brands had 99 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, February 5. The stock of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 8 by Argus Research. As per Friday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 4 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $243.0 target in Monday, October 16 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of STZ in report on Monday, April 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 30 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Tilray Stock a Must-Buy Following New Partnership? – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Reasons Marijuana Stocks Could Lose You Money in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Resonant, Constellation Brands, Masimo, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, LivaNova, and Penumbra â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “STZ Downgrade Opens the Door for Analysts to Criticize CGC Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Aurora Cannabis Stock Needs the U.S. to Make a Comeback – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.64 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.68 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 5 investors sold GHM shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 7.54 million shares or 2.85% more from 7.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 3,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De has 6,310 shares. North Star Corporation has 92,280 shares. Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 8,525 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 8,300 shares. Sei Communication stated it has 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). 863 were reported by Ameritas Prtnrs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Blackrock owns 667,934 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 13,178 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Deprince Race Zollo Inc has invested 0.34% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Menta Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM).

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66M and $192.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,233 shares to 6,041 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,128 shares, and cut its stake in Berkley W R Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

More notable recent Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Corporation Awarded $17 Million in North American Refining Industry Orders – Business Wire” on December 07, 2017, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Small Caps: Trading Strategies and Tactics – GuruFocus.com” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Celsius, Empire Resorts, Owens Corning, Energy Focus, Graham, and Gencor Industries â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gabelli & Company’s 28th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium – Business Wire” published on February 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Graham Corporation: Debt-Free Small Cap With Multiple Avenues For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 06, 2017.