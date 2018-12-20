Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 272.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $827,000, up from 18,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 1.11M shares traded. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 19.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 51,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 219,208 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.51 million, down from 270,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $110.21. About 8.22 million shares traded or 89.03% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $743.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 3,629 shares to 23,282 shares, valued at $8.06M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) by 4,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 18.49 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PEP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will PepsiCo’s New CEO Radically Alter Its Strategy? – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018, Fool.com published: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Consumer Stocks to Buy for a Strong Defense – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Coca-Cola Company (The) (NYSE:KO), Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) – Why Soda’s Decline Represents an Opportunity to Revolutionize the Beverage Sector – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Khan Mehmood had sold 168,295 shares worth $18.53 million on Monday, October 22. 20,074 shares were sold by Spanos Mike, worth $2.26M on Wednesday, October 31. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $587,364 was sold by Narasimhan Laxman.

