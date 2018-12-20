Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (HII) by 22.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 1,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,242 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34M, down from 6,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $8.34 during the last trading session, reaching $188.75. About 496,578 shares traded or 17.54% up from the average. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has declined 15.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 14/05/2018 – N3B Joint Venture Completes Transition Period of the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Gets $94 Million U.S. Coast Guard Pact; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES AWARDED $94 MILLION ADVANCE PROCUREMENT CONTRACT FOR A 10TH NATIONAL SECURITY CUTTER; 13/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President And Chief Counsel of Newport News Shipbuilding Divis; 30/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces New Vice President of Contracts and Pricing at Newport News Shipbuilding; 06/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR OF EDUCATION FOR THE APPRENTICE SCHOOL AT NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING; 29/03/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded $94 Million Advance Procurement Contract For A 10th National Security Cutt; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 96.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 29,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,175 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $80,000, down from 31,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.89. About 2.94 million shares traded or 11.76% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure Of Jim Gallogly From Board Of Directors; 20/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : MORGAN STANLEY NAMES CO TOP PICK IN OIL & GAS EXPLORATION IN NORTH AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 21/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON

Kynikos Associates Lp, which manages about $4.02B and $190.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 20,725 shares to 93,520 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 4,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Among 16 analysts covering Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Huntington Ingalls Industries had 47 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, November 6 to “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) rating on Tuesday, May 22. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $25900 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 3 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Friday, August 5 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 15 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sell” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, February 16. As per Monday, October 9, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Friday, May 4, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 1 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $245 target in Tuesday, December 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HII shares while 141 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 3.75% less from 36.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.1% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Palo Cap Inc stated it has 0.72% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Janney Cap Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Com has 0.27% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) for 29,180 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.18% or 186,000 shares. 14,986 are owned by Asset Incorporated. Qci Asset Mngmt New York stated it has 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Mariner Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) or 11,458 shares. Schroder Group holds 0.01% or 21,969 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $4.16 earnings per share, up 33.76% or $1.05 from last year’s $3.11 per share. HII’s profit will be $178.70M for 11.34 P/E if the $4.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.36% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lawmakers Are Urged to Boost Military Spending or Face Dire Consequences – The Motley Fool” on November 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded Contract Modification For First Columbia-Class Ballistic Missile Submarine – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Huntington Ingalls Industries to Support New Management Contract at Los Alamos National Laboratory – GlobeNewswire” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Announces Two Senior Leadership Changes – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Ingalls Earnings Reveal a Big Decline in New Orders – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2018.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 104.88% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.41 per share. CLR’s profit will be $312.46M for 12.17 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 46 analysts covering Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR), 33 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Continental Resources Inc. had 200 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 19 by Wunderlich. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, October 12. The stock of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 11 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 15 by Cowen & Co. Jefferies maintained the shares of CLR in report on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Scotia Capital upgraded Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) rating on Saturday, August 15. Scotia Capital has “Sector Perform” rating and $58 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) on Wednesday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CLR shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 167,102 are owned by Wells Fargo Company Mn. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 7,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sei Invs Co has 0% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 8,221 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 245,804 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 600,650 were accumulated by Jennison Associates. Piedmont Advsr owns 3,629 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 750,550 shares. Signaturefd invested in 6,203 shares. New York-based Horizon Kinetics Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Sfmg Lc stated it has 4,004 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft And Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). California State Teachers Retirement System reported 138,704 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,699 shares.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $2.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nci Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 25,530 shares to 133,355 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT) by 50,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).