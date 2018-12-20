Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 7.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 133,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.51M, down from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 13.33 million shares traded or 161.26% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 05/04/2018 – BNN: Enbridge said to seek partial sale of German wind farm stake; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE FUND TO SELL 49% STAKE IN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 16/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 84.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 38,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,029 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $105,000, down from 45,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.72. About 6.35 million shares traded or 53.01% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 33.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO: NO UPDATE ON GLOBAL MARKETS 2Q REV. GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE HIRES SCULLY AS APAC HEAD OF PRIME PRODUCT SALES; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 26/03/2018 – MOVES-BMO Global appoints Bart Kuíjpers head of fiduciary management business; 12/03/2018 – Charter Hall Target Price Lifted 4% to A$4.92/Share by Credit Suisse; 10/05/2018 – ALLENA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALNA.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $21; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 19/03/2018 – Credit Suisse Group AG CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 5 Weeks; 27/03/2018 – Credit Suisse: Women Are Paid 29% Less Than Men in U.K. on Median Hourly Basis; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $848.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 59,600 shares to 226,600 shares, valued at $11.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) by 228,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,962 shares, and has risen its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.48 per share. ENB’s profit will be $883.71M for 16.31 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $293.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 31,832 shares to 34,202 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 7,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,046 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).