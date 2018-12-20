Howland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (CFR) by 61.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc bought 38,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 101,057 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.55 million, up from 62,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 773,836 shares traded or 54.86% up from the average. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 1.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 16/03/2018 Frost Bank Issues Statement Regarding Unauthorized Access To Commercial Lockbox Image Archive; 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST REPORTS DIV 67C/SHR, WAS 57C/SHR, EST 59C/SHR; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK: STOPPED IDENTIFIED UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 16/03/2018 – REFILE-FROST BANK – TO START BRIEFING COMMERCIAL LOCKBOX CUSTOMERS ABOUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DIGITAL IMAGES STORED IN THEIR COMMERCIAL IMAGE ARCHIVES (CORRECTS TYPO); 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Non-interest Income Was $91.4 Million; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK STATEMENT ON UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS IMAGE ARCHIVE; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Detected Unauthorized Access to Third-Party Lockbox Software Program; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q Net Interest Income Was $229.7 Million; 16/03/2018 – Frost Bank Says It’s Working With Cybersecurity Firm

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 40.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,023 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33 million, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $110.63. About 2.40M shares traded or 46.71% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 17.94% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $521,196 activity. $173,732 worth of stock was sold by COLES N ANTHONY on Friday, August 31. JACOBS M CHRISTINE had sold 1,350 shares worth $173,732.

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.18 EPS, down 6.74% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.41 per share. MCK’s profit will be $621.28M for 8.70 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.05 in 2018Q2.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3,545 shares to 4,714 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3 Mth T by 26,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA).

Among 18 analysts covering CullenFrost (NYSE:CFR), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 6,428 shares to 271,976 shares, valued at $39.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,561 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.71 in 2018Q2.