First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc Com (CMI) by 9.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,828 shares as the company's stock declined 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,724 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78M, up from 29,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $130.11. About 1.64 million shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has declined 19.50% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Black Cactus Global appoints Dr. Ramesh Para as Chief Executive Officer; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER SHARE; 08/03/2018 Cummins Inc. Announces Cummins Powers Women, A Landmark Initiative to Accelerate the Advancement of Women and Girls Around the World

Linscomb & Williams Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 68.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc sold 196,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,815 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, down from 286,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.44. About 181.87M shares traded or 35.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 07/05/2018 – ServiceMax From GE Digital Announces Maximize World Tour 2018; 20/04/2018 – GE aircraft business helps lift earnings gloom; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-GE to halve suppliers in India within three years – Mint; 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclsuive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – GE TO GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” wrote Deutsche’s John Inch; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: GENERAL ELECTRIC HAS TO MAKE MAJOR CHANGES; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Banking Roundup: Malaysia files criminal charges against Goldmanâ€¦ Court OKs $480M Wells Fargo settlement – New York Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GE slides again as analyst flags new warning sign for finance arm – Seeking Alpha” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Was That A Run On The Bank? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Investor That Tripped on GE & P&G – Yahoo! Finance News” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 10.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 17.76 million were reported by Canyon Cap Advisors Limited. 2,015 were reported by Proffitt And Goodson Incorporated. Credit Agricole S A owns 273,559 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 0.16% or 318,027 shares. Rfg Advisory Limited Liability stated it has 31,298 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 9,511 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meridian Invest Counsel reported 0.72% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt holds 25,378 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 119,235 were accumulated by Btim. Paw Cap accumulated 40,000 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.25% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Parthenon Ltd Liability reported 0.93% stake. Chemung Canal Tru has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). State Street has invested 0.29% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, January 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $67 target in Thursday, March 23 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of GE in report on Friday, July 7 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, October 23. CFRA maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The company was maintained on Monday, December 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, September 15.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $94,800 was bought by DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER.

Among 33 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Friday, January 19 to “Buy”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, November 1. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, September 5 report. On Wednesday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, October 6 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Monday, September 28, the company rating was downgraded by BB&T Capital. On Friday, September 25 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 28.

Since October 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $6.30 million activity. Smith Mark Andrew also sold $76,788 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. ROSE MARYA M had sold 10,970 shares worth $1.70 million on Monday, December 3. On Monday, November 5 the insider Satterthwaite Tony sold $117,533. 5,307 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares with value of $796,050 were sold by Cook Jill E. $87,974 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was sold by ChangDiaz Franklin R. HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $111,321 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.34, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 46 investors sold CMI shares while 243 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 249 raised stakes. 124.41 million shares or 0.77% less from 125.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rfg Advisory Group Inc accumulated 2,355 shares. Afam Capital accumulated 43,207 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Cap Invest Advisors Limited Company accumulated 43,930 shares. Moreover, First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has 0.42% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Vantage Lc owns 170 shares. 69 are held by Winch Advisory Services Lc. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 2.33M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Creative Planning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 22,037 shares. 2,265 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Lc. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca reported 69,715 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 23,041 shares. Chevy Chase, Maryland-based fund reported 124,643 shares. At Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 1,574 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 49,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $610.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ftse Dev Market Etf (VEA) by 7,200 shares to 59,813 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Com (NYSE:UPS) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,150 shares, and cut its stake in Materials Sector Etf Spdr (XLB).