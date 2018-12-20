Cedar Hill Associates Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) by 49.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc sold 1,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $368,000, down from 3,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $197.53. About 3.02M shares traded or 12.66% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS NET SALES OF $10.81 BLN FOR RETAIL MONTH OF APRIL, FOUR WEEKS ENDED MAY 6, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.1 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST)

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) by 16.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 35,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,497 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.15M, down from 211,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Customers Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.83. About 211,662 shares traded. Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has declined 31.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CUBI News: 22/05/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Customers Bank Adds a Banking Group to the Private & Commercial Banking Division In the New York Metro Market; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP SEES YR NIM LOW END OF 2.70%-2.80% TARGET; 20/04/2018 – DJ Customers Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUBI); 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q EPS 64C; 07/05/2018 – Customers Bank Expands Residential Mortgage Lending Team; 27/04/2018 – Customers Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – CUSTOMERS BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 59C

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $444.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 7,108 shares to 50,062 shares, valued at $14.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short (BSV) by 16,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “US STOCKS-Wall St drops as Fed, weak earnings fan growth worries – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Utilities to Add to Your Portfolio Amid Fed Rate Hike – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet’s Security-First Approach to SD-WAN Continues to Gain Momentum – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Costco shows off strong comparable sales – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carter Worth And Mike Khouw’s Costco Options Trade (NASDAQ:COST) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 12 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 5 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, May 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Monday, December 19. The company was maintained on Monday, October 5 by JP Morgan. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, October 6 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 23 report.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. LIBENSON RICHARD M sold 2,049 shares worth $458,976. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $707,430 was made by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, October 1. On Monday, October 15 Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 6,600 shares. Another trade for 22,500 shares valued at $5.03M was made by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. $5.22M worth of stock was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E on Thursday, October 25.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 230,294 shares stake. 62,200 are owned by Shell Asset Mngmt. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 1.36% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Washington Company reported 39,117 shares stake. Reliance Trust Communications Of Delaware reported 3,401 shares stake. Dearborn Prns Limited Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2,437 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Llc owns 262 shares. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 103,669 shares. Chemung Canal Trust invested 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 0.05% stake. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas holds 0.06% or 1,964 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 2,491 shares. France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The New York-based Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.48% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Telemus Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 3,499 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $389.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 18,492 shares to 99,769 shares, valued at $12.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 5,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Analysts await Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CUBI’s profit will be $18.70 million for 7.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Customers Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.84% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Customers Bancorp had 30 analyst reports since October 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, January 26 the stock rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 19 by Maxim Group. The stock of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, December 21. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 26 report. The stock of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, June 8. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, December 8. As per Friday, October 30, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 3 by FBR Capital. On Monday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The stock of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, July 28.

Since December 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $483,327 activity.

More notable recent Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Customers Bank’s Jay Sidhu Discusses Innovation, High Performance at Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Customers Bancorp Inc. (CUBI) CEO Jay Sidhu on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Customers Bancorp, Inc. To Host Analyst Day in New York on October 12, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bank Notes: Customers Bancorp CFO switch; Navient stock still reeling – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Customers Bancorp 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2018.