Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 51.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 8,562 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,195 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $332,000, down from 16,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 8.63M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES STRONG SALES, MARGIN GROWTH FOR C&P IN 2Q; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Down Entire Venezuelan Oil-Services Business; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 08/03/2018 PREMIER OIL: HALLIBURTON, DIAMOND DRILLING SIGNED SERVICE DEALS; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) by 30.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the shoe manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.79M, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Deckers Outdoor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.01. About 327,722 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 63.46% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.46% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor 4Q EPS 66c; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $1.50-Adj Loss/Shr $1.41; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Brands Appoints William L. McComb to Bd of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 24/05/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.20 TO $6.40, EST. $6.01; 29/03/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Collaboration with Engineered Garments to Create Special Edition Collection

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.03 million activity. Brown James S also sold $648,034 worth of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares. 2,000 shares were sold by Pope Lawrence J, worth $93,680 on Tuesday, December 11.

Among 45 analysts covering Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), 39 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Halliburton Company had 174 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of HAL in report on Friday, June 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 22 by FBR Capital. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 29 by Jefferies. Atlantic Securities upgraded the shares of HAL in report on Monday, January 29 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, December 2 by Bernstein. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Credit Suisse. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 9 report. Susquehanna maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on Tuesday, January 26 with “Positive” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, September 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 77 investors sold HAL shares while 278 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 658.95 million shares or 1.94% less from 671.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,251 are held by Check Capital Mgmt Ca. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 653,661 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,527 shares. Blackrock holds 58.00M shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 5,675 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 819 shares. Jones Financial Lllp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 132,471 shares. Texas-based Fruth Invest Management has invested 0.14% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Norinchukin Comml Bank The owns 157,568 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wealthfront Corporation reported 15,152 shares stake. Dodge And Cox stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Amer National Registered Inv Advisor holds 11,392 shares. Farmers Tru Commerce has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Altfest L J & Incorporated invested in 25,578 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 288,663 shares.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.89 million for 18.06 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 105 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) earned “Market Perform” rating by Telsey Advisory Group on Monday, November 2. On Monday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 3 by Susquehanna. The stock of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 27 by Buckingham Research. Jefferies maintained the shares of DECK in report on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) on Friday, May 25 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DECK in report on Friday, September 29 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Negative” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, October 13. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, February 1 by Evercore.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10,124 shares to 202,120 shares, valued at $55.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 8,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY).

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 5.43% or $0.27 from last year’s $4.97 per share. DECK’s profit will be $152.59 million for 5.87 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual EPS reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.17% EPS growth.

Since October 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $821,972 activity. GIBBONS JOHN MERSMAN also sold $402,000 worth of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) shares. Stefano Caroti sold $227,500 worth of stock.