Camarda Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (ANH) by 1739% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc bought 357,729 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.75 million, up from 20,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $423.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 655,562 shares traded or 24.16% up from the average. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 20.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse; 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH)

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 16.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 407,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.54 million, down from 490,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.93. About 8.00M shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.45% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE FY EPS TARGET OF $6.35-$6.70; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – NO LONGER DISAGGREGATING PASSENGER REVENUE BY MAINLINE AND REGIONAL CARRIERS; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q Tax Rate About 23%; 14/05/2018 – DAL: PERSIAN GULF AIR SUBSIDIES BIGGEST THREAT TO U.S. CARRIERS; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – Personal details related to passport, government identification, security and SkyMiles information were not impacted, Delta said; 22/04/2018 – DJ Delta Air Lines Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DAL); 05/04/2018 – DELTA CONFIRMS INCIDENT WAS RESOLVED BY [24]7.AI LAST OCTOBER

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $213.32 million and $88.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 13,113 shares to 537,832 shares, valued at $12.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 12,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,972 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on January, 10. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 28.13% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.96 per share. DAL’s profit will be $840.11M for 10.55 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.67% negative EPS growth.

Alleghany Corp, which manages about $4.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 69,000 shares to 615,000 shares, valued at $78.46M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).