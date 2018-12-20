Sasco Capital Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 27.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sasco Capital Inc sold 459,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.19 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.51M, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sasco Capital Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 1.00 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 0.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 1,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,115 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.41 billion, down from 146,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.20 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has declined 6.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 26/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS UNIT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$1.9 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 29/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$304 MLN

Among 8 analysts covering Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had 19 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 28. The firm has “Hold” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, March 13. As per Friday, December 11, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, June 21 to “Hold”. On Tuesday, October 10 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 22 to “Buy”. Susquehanna upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, October 4 report. The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) earned “Buy” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, January 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 19 by Susquehanna.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Twst.com which released: “Port Capital Best Small Cap Stock Portfolio Picks for 2019 – The Wall Street Transcript” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can Old-School Chip Stocks Like INTC Be Better Than NVDA Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on November 21, 2018, Fool.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Looks Set to Win IBM Chip Orders – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CLSA Downgrades Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: TSMC won’t use full 7nm capacity in 1H19 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TSM’s profit will be $3.16 billion for 14.65 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $957.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1,000 shares to 9,206 shares, valued at $269.37 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL) by 22,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group I (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Oil Stock Is Rewarding Its Investors With a $2 Billion Payday – The Motley Fool” on December 14, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Kinder Morgan, Devon Energy And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why L Brands, Devon Energy, and LivaNova Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on November 20, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Prices: Is the Bear-Market Mauling Finally Over? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, December 7 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Tuesday, December 19. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4900 target in Thursday, April 19 report. The rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 26. On Thursday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Jefferies. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, January 11 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, April 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4.33M were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P. The Missouri-based Stifel Corp has invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Management Co Limited Company has invested 0.09% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 37,340 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 0.19% or 2.11 million shares. 672,503 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. Essex Mgmt Communications Ltd Com holds 0.17% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 35,641 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 10,000 are held by Macquarie Group. 54,560 are held by Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership. Cibc World, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 82,714 shares. 161,185 were reported by British Columbia Inv Management Corp. Da Davidson And holds 39,054 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company has 207,672 shares for 2.03% of their portfolio.