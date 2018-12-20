Gabalex Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabalex Capital Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.39 million, down from 225,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabalex Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $108.61. About 931,498 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will be Fox CEO if Disney merger passes, leaving room for James Murdoch to depart; 11/05/2018 – ‘Star Wars’ spaceship lands at Disney’s ‘Solo’ premiere in Hollywood; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 28/03/2018 – WABC-NYC: Caroline Sunshine, former Disney Channel star, joins Trump White House; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 26,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,945 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $60.71 million, down from 295,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $764.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $161.2. About 7.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: APPLE NARROWING SITE SELECTION FOR NEW U.S. CAMPUS; 12/03/2018 – Apple Acquisition of Texture Comes Amid Services Push; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Leading iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry endured its first decline in full-year net profit since 2008, hampered by weaker-than-expected sales of the smartphone while the company struggles to reduce its reliance on Apple; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: I want America to be strong. First and foremost. And one way for that, is I think everyone needs to learn to code . . . Software is nothing more, or coding is nothing more than a way to express yourself. It’s a language; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 15/03/2018 – Spotify shuns traditional IPO, pitches growth to retail investors; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 12/04/2018 – Apple HomePod Disappoints With Slow Sales After Debut (Correct); 20/04/2018 – A source says the department previously investigated similar claims in 2016 and that a complaint from Apple was one factor that led to that probe

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fulton Bank & Trust Na accumulated 28,237 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 23,271 shares or 0.57% of the stock. The Georgia-based Buckhead Management Limited Liability has invested 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Windward Cap Com Ca, California-based fund reported 178,207 shares. Golub Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.82% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Alleghany De holds 230,000 shares. Schnieders Cap Limited Com has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Violich Mngmt reported 52,372 shares stake. Dillon Assocs reported 2.41% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership has invested 1.57% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cim Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coastline Tru Com accumulated 0.51% or 30,675 shares. Architects has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Klingenstein Fields & Communication accumulated 2.02M shares or 8.47% of the stock. Terril Brothers Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 16.36 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. The insider IGER ROBERT A sold 47,733 shares worth $5.73M. 29,192 shares were sold by Parker Mary Jayne, worth $3.44M on Wednesday, October 3.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $120 target in Tuesday, October 31 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, January 18. UBS maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, September 29 with “Buy” rating. Pivotal Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, August 9. Pivotal Research has “Sell” rating and $8500 target. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of DIS in report on Friday, November 10 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Tuesday, January 17. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, August 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, August 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bernstein on Thursday, August 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, July 10. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by HSBC. On Monday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 11 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 17 by Longbow. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, January 11.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,506 shares to 380,963 shares, valued at $25.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 472,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 919,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or holds 5.19% or 74,880 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aspen Inv Management Inc stated it has 4,974 shares. Kj Harrison And Prns invested in 56,188 shares or 3.26% of the stock. Chilton Capital Llc reported 150,764 shares or 2.81% of all its holdings. Notis holds 3.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 31,966 shares. 76,603 are held by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. The United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Management Llp has invested 1.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees invested in 3.87% or 132,055 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,800 shares. 29,378 are held by Quadrant Ltd Liability Co. Hendley And stated it has 5.41% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Engines Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 22 shares. 590,415 are owned by Waverton Investment Management Ltd. Hartline Investment owns 4.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 93,423 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.50 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.