Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 72.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 4,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,458 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.57. About 175,083 shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Put) (DIS) by 264% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 36,400 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.26M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $107. About 9.35M shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold NPO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 7.52% less from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De owns 10,748 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 112,698 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.02% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated owns 207 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 53,917 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. Daruma Management Ltd has invested 2.82% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Schwab Charles Management invested in 0.01% or 157,798 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 816 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). 11,636 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Dean Associate Limited Com invested in 0.55% or 54,395 shares. 21,554 are owned by Dean Cap Mngmt. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 14,723 shares. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro Industries’ (NPO) CEO Steve Macadam on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “What Do You Feed a Bunny Portfolio? – GuruFocus.com” published on December 11, 2018, Zacks.com published: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro: Why We Went Long – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 02, 2018.

Havens Advisors Llc, which manages about $239.11 million and $144.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Web Com Group Inc (NASDAQ:WWWW) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 176,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,402 shares, and cut its stake in Gramercy Ppty Tr.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Disney’s Hot Streak? (NYSE:DIS) – Benzinga” on July 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney forced into Sky takeover offer – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walt Disney: Content Is The Driver And Dividend Increase Expected In November – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Poised To Break Records – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Netflix Is Winning Over Top Hollywood Talent – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 966,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wealth Architects Limited Liability invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,503 are held by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Intrust Bank Na accumulated 0.22% or 7,300 shares. Regal Advsr Lc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,271 shares. 14,450 were accumulated by Waverton Invest Mgmt Limited. Leisure Capital invested in 5,074 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Llc holds 15,256 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Cap, a Virginia-based fund reported 23,791 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co has invested 0.35% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Texas-based Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny holds 1.84% or 166,339 shares. Nadler Financial Gru holds 9,192 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Riverpark Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Strs Ohio reported 797,498 shares.

