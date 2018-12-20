Eastern Bank increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 27,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 183,796 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.17 million, up from 156,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.08% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.6. About 56.38M shares traded or 42.45% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Michael Cohen payment underscores the importance of the Time Warner acquisition verdict; 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Buying Back Bonds as Time Warner Purchase Deadline Looms; 14/05/2018 – Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Sen. Richard Blumenthal led other Democrats in demanding AT&T and Novartis answer about payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s firm

Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 263.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leisure Capital Management bought 8,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,374 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $799,000, up from 3,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leisure Capital Management who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $74.55. About 4.11M shares traded or 6.46% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has declined 8.86% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (D); 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

