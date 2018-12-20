Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 219% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.96% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,653 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $932,000, up from 3,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 4.61 million shares traded or 7.48% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK

Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 43.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 6,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,299 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $423,000, down from 14,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 12.92 million shares traded or 100.01% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 20/04/2018 – Fitch: BNY Mellon’s 1Q18 Results Benefit from Higher Interest Rates and Stronger Equity Markets; 17/05/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix Amendment; 03/04/2018 – AS21: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 31XU: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 17/05/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon ISSUER ISIN CCY Nominal Markdown Amount Remaining Balance Value date: Early Repurchase(s); 08/05/2018 – Endowment Plans Beat First Dip in Plan Sponsor Returns Since 3Q 2016, according to BNY Mellon U.S. Master Trust Universe/Asset; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK); 23/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of New York Mellon $Bmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 11/05/2018 – 78ZD: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – 16CL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Offers A Solid Dividend At A Great Price – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy +1.4% after easy Q1 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “4 Utility Stocks to Protect Against the Market Fallout – Investorplace.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy Corporation: This 5.625% Baby Bond Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Carolinas pegs initial rate cut at 1.56% – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Duke Energy had 102 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, December 13. As per Monday, February 26, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $92 target in Tuesday, October 24 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $82 target in Monday, February 22 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90.0 target in Monday, November 6 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, December 26 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 19 by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 2 by Guggenheim. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DUK shares while 386 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 408.54 million shares or 94.96% less from 8.11 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 2,583 were accumulated by Pitcairn. Fcg Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Virtu Ltd Liability Com reported 10,936 shares. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Adv invested in 0.55% or 29,670 shares. Covington Invest Advsr accumulated 25,274 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 103,931 shares. Thompson Davis & Inc has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.33% or 67,401 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 666 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Co invested in 365,914 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Us Bancorp De stated it has 389,279 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 13,675 are held by Vaughan Nelson Limited Partnership. Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 10,138 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50B and $486.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 100,000 shares to 510,005 shares, valued at $15.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,108 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More important recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank Of New York Mellon; Is This What Warren Buffett Saw? – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha”, Investorplace.com published: “Is Bank of New York Mellon Stock Worth Banking on Today? – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bank of New York (BK) Raises Buyback Plan by $830 Million – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 5.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BK’s profit will be $949.23M for 11.72 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold BK shares while 342 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 808.18 million shares or 1.01% less from 816.46 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The New York-based Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Amer Century Cos reported 0.33% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cwm Lc owns 1,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advisors LP invested in 1.10 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Lc has 175 shares. United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Farmers & Merchants Invests accumulated 4,951 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Live Your Vision holds 60 shares. Intll Investors has invested 0.5% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). California-based Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Cleararc Cap reported 23,787 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 16,245 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Serv reported 962,891 shares stake. Ftb Advsrs Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,103 shares.