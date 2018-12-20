Family Firm Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Firm Inc bought 852 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,955 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 2,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Firm Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $7.45 during the last trading session, reaching $312.1. About 4.51M shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – Qatar Airways signs LOI for 5 Boeing 777 freighters worth $1.7 bln; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 16/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Boeing moves to keep 777X on track after engine snag; 25/04/2018 – BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES LANDED $5B IN ORDERS IN 1Q 2018; 17/04/2018 – BOEING STATEMENT ON SWA FLIGHT 1380; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: SWS Certification Services, Ltd., Boeing Model 747-8 Airplanes; Installation of an

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 97.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc sold 95,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $261,000, down from 98,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $69.54. About 1.29 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 04/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23

Family Firm Inc, which manages about $453.58 million and $275.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,420 shares to 226,274 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGE) by 9,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,817 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $2.35 million activity. The insider RAMOS JENETTE E sold 1,640 shares worth $602,733.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. BOLDEA LUCIAN also sold $364,912 worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) shares. $988,335 worth of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) was bought by RAISBECK DAVID W on Friday, December 7.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.68 million for 10.60 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

