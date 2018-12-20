James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) by 49.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 13,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,323 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.28 million, down from 26,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 1.08 million shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 20.52% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279994 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL TEXAS OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL – ADDITIONAL PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION TO BE ADDED AT KINGSPORT SITE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Chemical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMN); 09/05/2018 – Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 2018 EPS GROWTH IN MIDDLE OF 10%-14% RANGE; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Philip Morris Internat (PM) by 47.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,400 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34 million, down from 31,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Philip Morris Internat for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 15.30 million shares traded or 147.98% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Tops Profit Estimates But Revenue Falls Short — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

More recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eastman Chemical goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “New Research Coverage Highlights Tractor Supply, Shaw Communications, Alkermes plc, Jacobs Engineering Group, Eastman Chemical, and Varian Medical â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Poised on Cost Actions & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 23, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold EMN shares while 221 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.12 million shares or 2.12% less from 113.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Management invested in 13,967 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Chilton Capital Management Lc holds 0.11% or 14,269 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 17,786 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.12% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 274,774 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc holds 116,834 shares. Agf Investments accumulated 0.03% or 29,523 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 12,736 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 20 shares. Forward Mgmt Ltd, California-based fund reported 9,629 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui stated it has 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Pennsylvania has 2,715 shares. Nordea Ab has invested 0.12% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). National Pension Ser owns 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 169,604 shares. Zeke Cap reported 0.03% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc stated it has 58 shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eastman Chemical Company had 71 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on Monday, October 15 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, October 30. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 3 with “”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 20. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $92 target in Friday, May 26 report. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $93 target in Monday, October 29 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, September 28. On Tuesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 24 by Standpoint Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, May 2.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.64 earnings per share, up 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. EMN’s profit will be $229.68 million for 10.67 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.91% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $2.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM) by 144,806 shares to 291,001 shares, valued at $9.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN) by 4,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. RAISBECK DAVID W bought $988,335 worth of stock or 13,500 shares. 3,523 shares were sold by BOLDEA LUCIAN, worth $364,912.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.68 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was upgraded by SBG Securities. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, September 22 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Vetr. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 8 by BNP Paribas. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 18. The rating was upgraded by CLSA on Monday, November 14 to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, October 10 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, October 13 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rite Aid +8.5% after FY2019 guidance, McKesson pact – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Nike, Johnson & Johnson and Facebook – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Philip Morris: Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris’ Yield Hits All-Time-Highs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris parent invests $2.4 billion in Cronos cannabis – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 07, 2018.