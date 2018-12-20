Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 3,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,339 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.03M, down from 50,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $291.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $68.93. About 10.81 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – ONE TRAIN IS CURRENTLY OPERATING AT LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 21.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 37,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 136,800 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.45 million, down from 174,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $145.38. About 437,314 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 21/05/2018 – New Research Study Finds Fruit Flies Capable of Transferring Dangerous Bacteria, Posing Food Safety Risk; 03/04/2018 – Alcide Announces General Availability of Its Cloud-Native Security Platform to Secure Modernized Data Centers & Cloud Ops; 23/04/2018 – DJ Ecolab Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ECL); 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 4Q 2017 Net to $562.7 Million, or $1.92/Share; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 54.55% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.88 per share. XOM’s profit will be $5.76 billion for 12.67 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underperform” on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 5 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, December 11 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, July 11. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by TD Securities. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, December 2 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Thursday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $80.0 target in Wednesday, October 18 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Com reported 91,308 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 10,531 shares. First City Capital Mngmt has 73,100 shares. Fiduciary Svcs Of The Southwest Tx holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 62,140 shares. Advantage invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 11,834 shares in its portfolio. 75,322 were accumulated by Ashfield Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Greylin Mangement owns 415,400 shares or 7.61% of their US portfolio. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 4.04% or 2.06M shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 8,556 shares. 29,224 are held by Hedeker Wealth Lc. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 4.10M shares. 47,460 were accumulated by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $5.43 million activity. Wojnar Theodore J Jr also sold $757,284 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Wednesday, November 28. 15,850 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $1.22M were sold by Verity John R. Rosenthal David S also sold $614,337 worth of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares. 7,855 Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) shares with value of $619,861 were sold by Schleckser Robert N. 9,522 shares were sold by Spellings James M Jr, worth $746,620. 2,798 shares were sold by Hansen Neil A, worth $214,914 on Friday, December 14.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.74M for 23.45 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 9,000 shares to 327,600 shares, valued at $78.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 682,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $17.92 million activity. 11,800 shares were sold by Brown Darrell R, worth $1.77M on Friday, August 31. BILLER LESLIE S also sold $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares. Shares for $1.30M were sold by HIGGINS ARTHUR J. On Monday, September 10 the insider Berger Larry L sold $1.43 million. On Thursday, September 6 the insider Mulhere Timothy P sold $1.50 million. On Thursday, September 13 Hickey Michael A sold $5.06M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 32,468 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Arcadia Corp Mi has 2.17% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 52,430 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America, New York-based fund reported 717 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 7,923 shares. Franklin Res invested 0.26% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Hillsdale Invest Mgmt accumulated 30 shares. Argent Tru holds 0.03% or 1,797 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 122 shares. Iowa Comml Bank, a Iowa-based fund reported 13,044 shares. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.03% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri owns 2,343 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).