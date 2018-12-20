Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 4.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 19,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 412,388 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.30 million, up from 393,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 6.91 million shares traded or 35.41% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – CO, CPPIB ENTERED INTO DEAL WHEREBY PARTIES WILL FORM A 50-50 JV FOR PURSUIT OF FUTURE EUROPEAN OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND – BOARD ESTABLISHED A SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO REVIEW AND CONSIDER PROPOSAL FROM ENBRIDGE INC; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Simplification Of Corporate Structure With Proposals To Acquire All Of The Outstanding Sponsored Vehicle Equity Securities; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Declares Quarterly Dividends; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND RESULTS OF OFFER BY SPECTRA ENERGY CAPITAL, LLC TO PURCHASE NOTES DUE IN 2032 AND 2038

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 123,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.94M, up from 116,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.18% or $9.33 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 4.14M shares traded or 71.43% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citizens & Northern accumulated 3,520 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 54,589 are owned by Leuthold Grp Incorporated Ltd Co. Moreover, House Lc has 1.87% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 103,097 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). New York-based Community State Bank Na has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Duncker Streett invested in 0.68% or 17,573 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 45,099 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Company has 0.03% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Dubuque Commercial Bank Co holds 0.07% or 2,704 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 254,522 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 77,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 650 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsr reported 4,745 shares stake. 715 are held by Prelude Capital Ltd Com. Bokf Na holds 52,736 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Accenture Plc had 108 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, December 22 with “Overweight”. As per Friday, June 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Overweight” on Friday, June 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, September 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 26 by Societe Generale. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Monday, April 2 report. The rating was initiated by Berenberg with “Buy” on Thursday, October 13. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Susquehanna. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 28 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 12 by Bank of America.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 18,000 shares to 38,800 shares, valued at $3.29M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,000 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Futures shed gains to trade lower on Fed disappointment – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Interactive Named Adobe 2018 Global Digital Experience Solution Partner of the Year – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Adaptly; Terms Not Disclosed – StreetInsider.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture reports Q1 beats, in-line guide – Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Enbridge Gives Investors a 10% Raise for 2019 (and There’s Plenty More Coming Down the Pipeline) – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge sees 2018 DCF/share in top half of guidance, hikes 2019 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key TransCanada, Enbridge oil pipelines hit by disruptions – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Absurdly Cheap Stocks to Consider Buying in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Enbridge completes $3.3B acquisition of Spectra MLP – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: December 17, 2018.