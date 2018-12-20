Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners L.P. (ENLK) by 75.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.12 million shares as the company’s stock declined 31.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.21M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $264.92 million, up from 8.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 5.16 million shares traded or 253.13% up from the average. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENLK) has declined 16.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLK News: 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 6C, EST. 6C; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 01/05/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.76B, EST. $1.66B

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 4.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 6,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,932 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.79M, down from 166,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 4.22 million shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 2.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $17.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Midstream Partners L.P. by 1.06 million shares to 6.01 million shares, valued at $112.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Partners L.P. by 423,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41.57M shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO).

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $1.28 EPS, down 9.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADI’s profit will be $473.81 million for 16.35 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.42% negative EPS growth.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $15.03 million activity. Real Peter sold $443,096 worth of stock or 4,595 shares. $243,000 worth of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was sold by SEIF MARGARET K. On Wednesday, August 1 the insider ROCHE VINCENT sold $954,300. STATA RAY had sold 20,000 shares worth $2.01M on Tuesday, August 28. Cotter Martin sold $386,890 worth of stock. 7,210 shares were sold by SICCHITANO KENTON J, worth $685,411 on Thursday, July 5.

