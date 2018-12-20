State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 6.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 187,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.88M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $133.22M, up from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 8.50M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees Canada Transaction Closing in Second Half of 2018; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS INAUGURATES ITS 6TH PRODUCTION PLANT IN PAKISTAN IN FAISALABAD; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SEES FY CAPEX $1.9B; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 16/03/2018 – Business Report: Coca-Cola admits to microplastics in Kenyan sourced bottled water; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®

Alleghany Corp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 12.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp bought 69,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 615,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $78.46 million, up from 546,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 2.40 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 21,107 shares to 26,493 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 83,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 903,171 shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. $479,800 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by Perez Beatriz R. Another trade for 43,000 shares valued at $2.06 million was made by SMITH BRIAN JOHN on Wednesday, October 31. The insider MURPHY JOHN sold $2.60M. 45,400 shares valued at $2.25 million were sold by HAYS ED on Wednesday, November 7. The insider MARK LARRY M sold $3.74 million. RIVERA ALFREDO also sold $1.20 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. 1,792 shares valued at $209,309 were sold by CRISP CHARLES R on Tuesday, September 11. On Thursday, September 27 Trice David W sold $317,203 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 2,489 shares.