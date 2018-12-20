Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 19,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 134,568 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.72M, down from 154,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 375,958 shares traded or 74.61% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 16.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Hughes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HHC); 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 09/04/2018 – DAVID R. WEINREB, CEO OF HOWARD HUGHES SELLS SHRS TO SATISFY TA; 15/03/2018 – Howard Hughes at Tour Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 27/03/2018 – iStar Announces New Senior Executive Hire and Change in Chief Financial Officer Position; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Primecap Management Company decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (EOG) by 0.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $275.00 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 4.05M shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/05/2018 – MFS Value Fund Exits Monsanto, Buys More EOG Re; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG FAVORS INVESTMENT, DEBT REPAYMENT, DIVIDENDS OVER BUYBACKS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sailingstone Cap Limited Co reported 0.55% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Waverton Inv Mgmt Limited owns 719,993 shares for 4.52% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett Llc accumulated 439,127 shares. Indexiq Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Srb Corp holds 4,565 shares. Bluecrest Cap Limited accumulated 1,846 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 117,132 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Mercer Cap Advisers Inc owns 0.34% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 4,000 shares. Moreover, Westover Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,687 shares. Wolverine Asset Lc stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.11% stake. Stephens Ar reported 0.13% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 6,527 shares. Murphy Cap Management Inc reported 3,465 shares stake.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $755,551 activity. Trice David W also sold $317,203 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares. TEXTOR DONALD F also sold $229,039 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) shares.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64M for 14.44 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $148.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,700 shares to 8.22 million shares, valued at $423.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.36, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 34.93 million shares or 0.61% more from 34.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn holds 0% or 90,005 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Inc owns 203,681 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp holds 282,562 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank accumulated 71,500 shares. Baillie Gifford And Communications holds 1.69M shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). United Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). 3,205 were accumulated by Holt Cap Dba Holt Cap Prns Limited Partnership. Trust Of Vermont invested in 3,710 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 650 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC). Franklin Res owns 0% invested in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) for 78,182 shares. Mad River Invsts, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 85,256 shares. Barclays Plc holds 0% in The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) or 16,375 shares.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 6 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $100.50 million activity. Herlitz Grant bought $500,394 worth of stock. Shares for $1.71M were sold by Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. on Monday, September 17. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $109,880 was made by Furber Jeffrey D. on Wednesday, November 28. Treacy Simon Joseph had bought 2,070 shares worth $199,320 on Monday, December 17. MODEL ALLEN J bought 1,000 shares worth $108,980.

