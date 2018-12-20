Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 4.61% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc sold 7,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 155,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.35M, down from 163,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 1.15M shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has declined 15.74% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 14/03/2018 – SEC: EX-EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JUN YING CHARGED WITH INSIDER TRADING; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING POLITICAL CONTRIBUTIONS DISCLOSURE DID NOT PASS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Equifax: Hldr Proposal Regarding Political Contributions Disclosure Did Not Pass; 21/03/2018 – Equifax: Selander Makes Board 12 Directors; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 02/04/2018 – Equifax says a ‘small percentage’ of people affected by its data breach have gotten wrong letters; 20/03/2018 – J.D. Byrider Applies Equifax Ignite™, Increases Auto Buyer Approvals by 10 Percent; 14/03/2018 – EQUIFAX RESPONDS TO CHARGES AGAINST JUN YING IN STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Equifax provides more detail to Congress on cyber security incident; 25/05/2018 – Equifax to Attend the Cowen 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in New York City

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 61.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 54,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,550 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $939,000, down from 88,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 10.79M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB)

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 4.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.39 per share. EFX’s profit will be $160.35 million for 17.17 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold EFX shares while 134 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 101.90 million shares or 2.93% less from 104.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,800 were reported by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. 5,625 are owned by Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Strs Ohio holds 1,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated has 33,131 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 40 were accumulated by Field Main Retail Bank. Farallon Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 815,817 shares. Riverbridge Partners Lc holds 0.03% or 14,453 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Commerce Limited owns 1,542 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In stated it has 48,547 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Ycg Limited Company has 14,000 shares. Univest Of Pennsylvania reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Lloyds Banking Group Public Limited accumulated 440 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

More notable recent Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Equifax® Canada Acquires JLR Inc., a Leading Property Knowledge Company – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta-based Equifax closing its Long Island, NY office, affecting 33 – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on November 21, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “Equifax (EFX) Canada Reports Acquisition of JLR Inc. – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Equifax Receives Utility Patent for Innovative NeuroDecision® Technology – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Equifax Inc had 76 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, November 13 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, October 25. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, November 13 to “Hold”. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, February 10. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Stephens. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, July 18. The stock of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 29. As per Thursday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Wells Fargo upgraded Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) on Friday, September 22 to “Outperform” rating.

Among 24 analysts covering Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Williams Companies Inc. had 69 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 18 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by UBS. Jefferies downgraded The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Tuesday, January 10 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, September 29 by Howard Weil. The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, May 6. Scotia Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $30 target in Friday, April 28 report. Credit Suisse initiated The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Thursday, January 26 with “Outperform” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, January 12 report. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Tuesday, March 27 to “Market Perform”.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $807,659 activity. Dunn Micheal G. had bought 2,500 shares worth $63,842. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $644,283 was bought by CREEL MICHAEL A. Cooper Kathleen B had sold 9,760 shares worth $249,856. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $25,750 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $64,218 was made by Zamarin Chad J. on Tuesday, November 6.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.43M for 23.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Partners Inc invested in 0.07% or 29,532 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 242,850 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 206,115 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has 233,600 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 65,428 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 271,490 shares. Valueworks Limited Liability Corp accumulated 128,480 shares. 17.21 million are owned by Capital International. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co reported 3.35 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 414 were reported by Thompson Davis And Inc. Summit Equities Inc owns 31,752 shares. Citigroup has 2.21M shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 1.65M shares.