Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 4.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 27,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 695,821 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $113.30 million, up from 668,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $136.89. About 3.60 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 07/05/2018 – Union Pacific is Top Class I Railroad on Military Times’ Best for Vets Employer Rankings; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 10/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC

Welch Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 50.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.54 million, up from 26,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 316,066 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BlackRock’s biggest stock-picking fund likes Facebook shares; 02/05/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy; 18/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg in 2010 said it was a “big misperception” that Facebook was sharing user data; 05/04/2018 – Election Law: “EXCLUSIVE: Robert Mercer backed a secretive group that worked with Facebook, Google to target anti-Muslim ads; 17/05/2018 – FACEBOOK TO ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP WITH ATLANTIC COUNCIL: AXIOS; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK ISSUES REPORT ON ENFORCING COMMUNITY STANDARDS; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says; 13/04/2018 – Russia to ban Telegram messenger over encryption dispute; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 11/04/2018 – WSMV-TV, Nashville: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges his own personal data was sold to third parties in

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 10,794 shares to 539,785 shares, valued at $33.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc by 201,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 774,730 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From Union Pacific’s Coal Freight Business In The Near Term? – Forbes” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern: Is This As Good As It Gets? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Power Rankings: Down Is the New Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “How Much Would It Take for Users to Abandon Facebook? – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook’s Rally May Be Short Lived – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook Is Stuck In A Lose-Lose Situation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Facebook (FB) Stock Will Bounce Back – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

