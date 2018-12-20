Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 31.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.25 million, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $133.54. About 23.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – 04/09 The Cable- Deutsche Bank, Russia, and Facebook (Audio); 08/04/2018 – Facebook suspends another data analytics firm after CNBC discovers tactics like Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS SINCE EARLY LAST YEAR CO HAS COOPERATED WITH THE ICO ON MULTIPLE LINES OF ENQUIRY, INCLUDING MOST RECENTLY ON FACEBOOK DATA; 02/04/2018 – ESTY MAKES STATEMENT ON FACEBOOK; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO GIVE ACCESS TO SERVERS; 01/05/2018 – NIGERIA’S BUHARI COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON HIS FACEBOOK PAGE; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Outlines Steps to Protect User Data (Video); 29/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: SCAM ALERT Attorney General Warns New Mexicans about New Facebook Scam in Wake of Massive Facebook Privacy Breac; 13/04/2018 – Philippines’ watchdog probes Facebook over Cambridge Analytica data breach

Hillman Co decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillman Co sold 14,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,383 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.15M, down from 203,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillman Co who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 23.64M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 22/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Was Firm at Heart of Scandal Over Facebook Data Handling; 30/03/2018 – Facebook Employees in an Uproar Over Executive’s Leaked Memo; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 16/04/2018 – A U.S. federal judge ruled on Monday that Facebook must face a class action lawsuit alleging that the social network unlawfully created facial templates for people without their permission; 18/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook seeks multilingual staff for a new center monitoring harmful content – El Pais; 23/03/2018 – MarketingLand: Exclusive: Facebook will no longer show audience reach estimates for Custom Audiences after vulnerability; 25/05/2018 – Facebook, Google face complaints worth $8 billion over alleged breach of new EU data law; 15/03/2018 – The Vancouver Art Gallery offers new interactive Facebook Messenger experience in conjunction with Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats Its Own Leg; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Harper: E&C Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, April 28. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Friday, July 27 with “Market Outperform” rating. UBS downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 26 to “Neutral” rating. SunTrust maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Friday, January 12. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $240.0 target. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 18. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, November 2 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 28.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. $6.06M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Stretch Colin sold $113,678 worth of stock. 2,648 shares valued at $392,937 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B. on Monday, October 29. The insider Cox Christopher K sold $300,102. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $9.13 million on Tuesday, September 11. Wehner David M. also sold $671,777 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Faceplant 2.0 – With Far More To Go – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Report: Facebook hired Republican strategy firm – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “European lawmakers slam no-show Zuckerberg at Facebook hearing – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Regulators Are Targeting Facebook Again, So Buy Facebook Stock! – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, FB, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 15.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gateway Advisory Limited owns 2,284 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap reported 0.43% stake. Hyman Charles D reported 0.08% stake. Clough Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 48,485 shares. M Secs owns 0.83% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,363 shares. Bollard Grp has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Walter And Keenan Consulting Mi Adv owns 0.26% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,224 shares. Goodnow Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.07% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Asset Management Llc invested in 36,743 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Piedmont Advisors has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Common Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.96% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 47,268 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1.4% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aviva Public Ltd reported 1.29M shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,495 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 18,700 shares.

