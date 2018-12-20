Brouwer & Janachowski Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 55.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc sold 1,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259,000, down from 3,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 230,222 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 14/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica Thousands of apps have been reviewed, and 200 have been suspended pending further review; 28/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be summoned again by UK lawmakers to give evidence on data scandal; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Facebook’s Zuckerberg says “l’m sorry”; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 20/03/2018 – Art Cashin: Any government crackdown on Facebook will be felt across Silicon Valley and Wall Street; 22/03/2018 – Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary: Facebook will survive because ‘there’s nowhere else to go’; 01/05/2018 – Watch Mark Zuckerberg speak at Facebook’s F8 developer conference; 17/05/2018 – Top proxy adviser ISS recommends Facebook investors withhold support from 5 directors, including CEO Zuckerberg

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Intrepid Potash Inc (IPI) by 103.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 223,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 438,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intrepid Potash Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 371,247 shares traded. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) has declined 18.03% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IPI News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds Erste, Exits Vivendi; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Intrepid European Adds LVMH, Cuts Covestro; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrepid Potash Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPI); 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 24/04/2018 – WEATHERLY – NOT BEEN ABLE TO AGREE TO EXTENSION TO BACKSTOP DATE WITH INTREPID MINES IN RESPECT OF AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE KITUMBA PROJECT IN ZAMBIA; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 05/03/2018 INTREPID POTASH INC lPl.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $2.85 FROM $2.70; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: POSITIVE LATE-BREAKING DATA FROM INTREPID; 24/04/2018 – Intrepid Potash 1Q EPS 1c; 12/04/2018 – Ben’s Soft Pretzels Celebrates National Pretzel Day through Free Pretzel Fundraiser for Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 selling transactions for $1.73 billion activity. $161,858 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Thursday, July 26. $1.72M worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Wednesday, August 15. 38,105 shares valued at $6.06M were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, October 9. Shares for $11.47 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, July 19. Cox Christopher K had sold 10,600 shares worth $2.06 million. $10.77 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) carrying out a $9 billion buyback plan – Live Trading News” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: No Better Time To ‘Like’ It Than Now – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “SPY, AMZN, FB, GOOG: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Price still Falling? – Live Trading News” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Looks Undervalued On Several Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Brouwer & Janachowski Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $563.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST) by 81,363 shares to 757,390 shares, valued at $22.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 3,553 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 121,340 were accumulated by Zweig. Cambridge Advsr invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Myriad Asset reported 37,700 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 365,637 shares. First City Inc holds 0.15% or 1,330 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,705 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Benin Corporation accumulated 0.78% or 11,805 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1.59 million shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Co holds 4,105 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Discovery Mgmt Lc Ct holds 6.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 665,600 shares. Monetary Management Gp Inc owns 24,030 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Maverick Capital Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bancorporation owns 17,202 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Cedar Hill Assocs holds 0.77% or 20,919 shares in its portfolio.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform” on Thursday, November 5. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, November 30. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 2. As per Monday, September 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Thursday, November 3, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Susquehanna on Thursday, February 1. As per Wednesday, November 22, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19000 target in Thursday, July 27 report.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21 billion for 15.42 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Intrepid Potash Inc. had 29 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research on Tuesday, November 24 to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, April 14 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7 target in Wednesday, October 14 report. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 8 with “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Wednesday, May 9 to “Buy”. On Thursday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Sell”. As per Tuesday, November 24, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna given on Tuesday, January 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, July 6, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Intrepid Potash’s Turnaround Succeeding? – Motley Fool” on June 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intrepid Potash: An Interesting Potash Player – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fertilizer stocks upgraded at Cowen on ‘game changing’ data – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2018. More interesting news about Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intrepid Potash: There Are Still Significant Troubles Ahead, But They’re More Than Priced In – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nutrien: Takeaways From Q3 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 24,851 shares to 38,949 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,761 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN).