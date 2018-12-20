Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (COF) by 7.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,005 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13 million, up from 50,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 323,621 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 13.27% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 09/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED CAPITAL PLAN APPROVED BY FED; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1q Net Interest Margin 6.93%; 30/04/2018 – Former Capital One Tech Exec Joins Naya Ventures as Entrepreneur in Residence; 03/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.92 PCT AT FEB END VS 4.11 PCT AT JAN END; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP – COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO UNDER BASEL lll STANDARDIZED APPROACH OF 10.5 PERCENT AT MARCH 31, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.7B; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Had Earlier Sold the Mortgages to Intermediary Credit Suisse; 08/05/2018 – Capital One To Resume Share Buybacks After Sale Of $17 Billion Of Mortgages — MarketWatch

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 6.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 15,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 217,258 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.78M, down from 232,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 24,738 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 10.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr

Among 6 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Merchants had 18 analyst reports since August 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 28 by DA Davidson. Sandler O’Neill maintained First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) rating on Thursday, January 25. Sandler O’Neill has “Hold” rating and $46.0 target. Piper Jaffray maintained First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) rating on Sunday, January 28. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $48.0 target. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53.0 target in Monday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, December 21. The company was initiated on Friday, October 2 by Stephens. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, January 29 by Stephens. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 34.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.61 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.71 million for 10.40 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.20% negative EPS growth.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $336.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 76,281 shares to 339,414 shares, valued at $15.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 10,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,414 shares, and has risen its stake in First Finl Corp Ind (NASDAQ:THFF).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 10 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity. The insider Marhenke Michael C sold 26,000 shares worth $1.28 million. Sherman Patrick A bought $501 worth of stock or 12 shares. Another trade for 1,047 shares valued at $50,260 was made by FLUHLER STEPHAN on Wednesday, June 20. On Monday, August 20 the insider RECHIN MICHAEL C sold $729,465.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 55 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.72 million shares or 0.97% more from 34.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 218,807 shares. Ima Wealth reported 131 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0% or 5,823 shares. New York-based Millennium Management Limited has invested 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Raymond James Fin Advsr Incorporated accumulated 10,369 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 129,667 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paradigm Capital Management Ny invested in 37,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dean Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.71% stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 199,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 1.05 million shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 42,222 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 1.07 million shares. State Street invested in 1.60M shares.

Among 36 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF), 24 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corp. had 137 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. The company was maintained on Friday, July 24 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, July 27, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Agricole. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, October 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by DA Davidson. Rafferty upgraded the shares of COF in report on Thursday, January 26 to “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) rating on Wednesday, March 29. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $105 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, February 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) on Friday, September 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, August 7.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $28.22 million activity. $391,394 worth of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) was sold by WARNER BRADFORD H. FAIRBANK RICHARD D sold 242,090 shares worth $24.05 million. 19,117 Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) shares with value of $1.91M were sold by Borgmann Kevin S.. Wassmer Michael J had sold 2,276 shares worth $227,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 250 raised stakes. 403.72 million shares or 1.89% less from 411.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com accumulated 668 shares. Charter Trust reported 2,644 shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 9,556 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Cullinan Inc owns 69,895 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Jnba Fincl Advsrs accumulated 38,172 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 112,328 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 47,601 shares. South Dakota Council has 0.19% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Mitsubishi Ufj Limited holds 360 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.74% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Oakworth Cap invested in 87 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark Bancorporation & accumulated 70,068 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Boston Prtnrs owns 0.47% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 4.27 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0.15% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 2.03 million shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $155.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate Etf by 19,060 shares to 63,114 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.