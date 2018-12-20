Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 6.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 12,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,028 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.99M, down from 178,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $101.64. About 47.53 million shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is planning a line of lower-cost 10-inch Surface tablets priced at about $400 with USB-C; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 02/04/2018 – Russia says Czech extradition of alleged hacker to USA may hurt ties; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 15,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 80 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7,000, down from 15,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $72.58. About 1.98 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 10/04/2018 – Fiserv Wins Most Creative Application of Voice Technology in PYMNTS.com Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 1.73% or 1.30M shares in its portfolio. Saba Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,324 shares. 95,000 are owned by Ionic Ltd Liability Co. Noesis Capital Mangement has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arga Invest Management LP invested in 32,600 shares. Hengehold Capital Ltd invested in 26,792 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 959,172 shares. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 1.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sit accumulated 850,679 shares. 19,858 were accumulated by Blue Edge. Glaxis Ltd holds 10.81% or 33,300 shares. Ipg Advsr Limited Co holds 0% or 24,869 shares. Moreover, Cambridge has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Frontier Investment Co stated it has 292,002 shares. 294,500 are held by Stelliam Invest L P.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Secures Contract Worth $480M From U.S. Army – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Looks Like a Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 12/03/2018: IQ, QCOM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGMA, PVTL, BILI, NTES, MSFT, IBM, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.31 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, January 27 with “Outperform” rating. M Partners maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Monday, September 25. Jefferies has “Sell” rating and $49.0 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, October 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, April 27. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $107 target. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, January 27 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 sales for $54.07 million activity. BROD FRANK H sold $214,363 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Hood Amy sold $13.09 million worth of stock or 118,000 shares. Another trade for 203,418 shares valued at $21.70M was made by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hogan Kathleen T.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $356.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25,000 shares to 34,242 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.12% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 633,942 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 39,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 8,238 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Transamerica owns 4,950 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.03% or 82,647 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Co has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Windward Capital Management Com Ca owns 269,708 shares. Old Natl Comml Bank In invested in 0.01% or 2,753 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 389,707 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Morgan Dempsey Cap Limited Liability Com reported 1,794 shares. Washington Trust accumulated 7,542 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Com reported 52,314 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 14,217 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd has 0.22% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $19.56 million activity.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $175.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,427 shares to 4,860 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.71 million for 21.10 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Square Stock Is in Way More Trouble Than You Might Think – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv Inc.: Excellent Margins Will Drive Share Price Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Fiserv (FISV) in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Digitalization Is Reshaping Wealth Management Says New Fiserv White Paper – Business Wire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Marriott International, Duke Energy, ImmunoGen, Newell Brands, Vail Resorts, and Fiserv â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.