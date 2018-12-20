Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 121.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 8,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,998 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $655,000, up from 6,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.97% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $40.32. About 489,928 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 74.35% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.35% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Hecla Mining Co (HL) by 79.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 12.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 369,362 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.03 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Hecla Mining Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.081 during the last trading session, reaching $2.441. About 4.21M shares traded. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 31.79% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 24/05/2018 – Hecla Announces Appointment Of Larry Radford As Chief Operating Officer; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Transaction, Pending Customary Regulatory Approvals and Closing Conditions, Is Expected to Close in 2Q 2018; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Certain Members of Klondex’s Board and Management Team Will Continue on at Klondex Canada; 19/03/2018 – KLONDEX MINES LTD KDX.TO – KLONDEX’S CANADIAN ASSETS WILL BE SPUN OUT TO ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 19/03/2018 – Hecla to Acquire Three High-Grade Nevada Gold Mines With the Acquisition of Klondex Mines Ltd; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $204.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 6,118 shares to 2,787 shares, valued at $211,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 13 analysts covering Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Five9 Inc had 43 analyst reports since October 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 20. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, November 8. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 9 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 2 report. As per Thursday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Thursday, February 22. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $28 target. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 3 by Canaccord Genuity.

Analysts await Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 225.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Hecla Mining Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold HL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 272.66 million shares or 14.45% more from 238.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Cibc World reported 178,766 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 130,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain owns 354 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 208,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc invested in 515,037 shares or 0% of the stock. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 76,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advsrs LP holds 353,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) or 13,952 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 561,594 shares. 290,323 were reported by Manufacturers Life Insur The. Hilltop Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.43M shares or 0% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.1% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 210,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 52,160 shares.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32 billion and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loxo Oncology In (NASDAQ:LOXO) by 20,841 shares to 53,921 shares, valued at $9.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 2,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,117 shares, and has risen its stake in People’s United (NASDAQ:PBCT).