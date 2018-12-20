Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 2,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,299 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89M, up from 6,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $178.12. About 476,164 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 0.08% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Fleetcor reports unauthorized access to some of its systems; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – INVESTIGATION IS IN EARLY STAGES BUT INDICATES SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF 6 MONTHS/OLDER GIFT CARD AND PIN NUMBERS WERE ACCESSED; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE BETWEEN $7.55 AND $7.85; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Maxwell Technologies Inc. (MXWL) by 158.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 1.49 million shares as the company’s stock declined 38.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.43M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.49M, up from 940,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Maxwell Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.36M market cap company. The stock increased 9.44% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.97. About 1.53M shares traded or 404.67% up from the average. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) has declined 61.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MXWL News: 12/04/2018 – Rep. Roby: Roby Highlights Visits to Fort Rucker and Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base on House Floor; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALSO CHARGES EX-MAXWELL TECH CONTROLLER JAMES DEWITT; 08/05/2018 – MAXWELL TECHNOLOGIES- ON MAY 8 ,CO ENTERED AMENDED & RESTATED LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDS, RESTATES & EXTENDS AGREEMENT DATED JULY 3, 2015; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxwell Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXWL); 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES MAXWELL TECH FOR PREMATURELY RECOGNIZED REVENUE; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.8 – 11km N of Maxwell, CA; 14/03/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Geely/Volvo Awards Maxwell Technologies with Ultracapacitor Subsystem Design Win for 2020 Model Year Platforms; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Shortfall Related to Delays in Processing Chinese Tenders for Infrastructure Products; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 16km NNE of Maxwell, CA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.60, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 36 investors sold FLT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 82.12 million shares or 3.27% less from 84.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 303,189 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Americas. Great Lakes Limited Liability Co reported 12,828 shares. Academy Capital Tx invested in 90,689 shares or 5.16% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 141,720 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 16,630 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 83,435 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 36,611 shares. Strs Ohio reported 8,649 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap holds 0.07% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 37,939 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.02% or 773 shares. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited holds 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) or 1,995 shares. Gp holds 0.02% or 32,504 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Among 17 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 8,973 shares to 5,974 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 66,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,516 shares, and cut its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MXWL shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 23.11 million shares or 6.61% more from 21.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Awm has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Pnc Serv Grp Inc has 0% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 803,950 shares. New York-based Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). New York-based Quinn Opportunity Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Raymond James And Associate stated it has 12,360 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has 140,424 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Blackrock Inc reported 2.39M shares. Van Den Berg Mngmt I holds 0.15% or 395,503 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct invested 0.04% in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL). Tradewinds Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXWL) for 589 shares. Dsc Lp invested in 249,960 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 19,655 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street Corp holds 574,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $604.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aspen Group Inc. by 200,084 shares to 478,296 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 14,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. Israel.