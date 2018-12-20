Newfocus Financial Group Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 19.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newfocus Financial Group Llc bought 1,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,667 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.18M, up from 8,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newfocus Financial Group Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $155.14. About 1.66 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS, CSRA AMEND OFFER PRICE TO $41.25 FROM $40.75; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Thirteen Classes of WFRBS 2014-C21; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales; 01/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: BREAKING: Governor announces partnership that will grow workforce at General Dynamics Electric Boat by nearly; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 03/04/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: The Bidding War is Over: General Dynamics Completes CSRA Buy & Creates Government’s Largest Tech; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Dynamics Proposed Sr Unscd Notes ‘A+’

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 23.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 3,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,121 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.83 million, down from 14,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $383.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.53. About 32.24 million shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/05/2018 – Gubagoo Helps Canadian and UK Automotive Dealerships List Inventory on Facebook Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAID TO SPEAK IN 24 HOURS; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: This is how to get through Facebook’s privacy loopholes; 18/03/2018 – U.S. Republican lawmakers concerned by Facebook data leak; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 19/03/2018 – Zuckerberg has done ‘horrible’ job; Sandberg should run Facebook: Tech investor Jason Calacanis; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER SIMPLE WAY TO REMOVE PERMISSIONS TO APPS-ZUCKERBERG; 26/04/2018 – Facebook set to soar at the open after earnings beat; 26/03/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking:The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of; 27/03/2018 – National Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Taylor Susan J.S. on Monday, December 10. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,037 shares worth $6.87M. 3,125 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $509,438 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. The insider Zuckerberg Mark sold $52.01 million. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786 on Tuesday, September 4. $7.75M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Monday, December 10.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 15.45 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $19.29 million activity. Reynolds Catherine B bought $100,585 worth of stock or 600 shares. 3,000 shares were bought by Malcolm Mark, worth $509,612. CASEY JOHN PATRICK sold $4.35 million worth of stock or 22,500 shares.

